rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Pennsylvania German Toy Dachshund (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
Save
Edit Image
woodartwatercolorfurniturepublic domainpaintingsknifedachshund
Salad cooking, healthy food editable remix
Salad cooking, healthy food editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12693476/salad-cooking-healthy-food-editable-remixView license
Whirligig (1935/1942) by Mina Lowry
Whirligig (1935/1942) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063835/whirligig-19351942-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10779019/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Revolutionary Soldier (1935/1942) by Mina Lowry
Revolutionary Soldier (1935/1942) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062593/revolutionary-soldier-19351942-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514049/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Pa. German Trivet (c. 1937) by John Dana
Pa. German Trivet (c. 1937) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076188/pa-german-trivet-c-1937-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513715/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Pa. German Door Handle (c. 1938) by Jack Staloff
Pa. German Door Handle (c. 1938) by Jack Staloff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080765/pa-german-door-handle-c-1938-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514045/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Patch Boxes of Kentucky Rifles (c. 1937) by Albert Levone
Patch Boxes of Kentucky Rifles (c. 1937) by Albert Levone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076248/patch-boxes-kentucky-rifles-c-1937-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain license
Table setting png element, aesthetic illustration, editable design
Table setting png element, aesthetic illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712786/table-setting-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView license
Pa. German Pie Plate (c. 1937) by American 20th Century
Pa. German Pie Plate (c. 1937) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076130/pa-german-pie-plate-c-1937-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Cutlery set flat lay remix, editable design
Cutlery set flat lay remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670418/cutlery-set-flat-lay-remix-editable-designView license
Pa. German Robin Figurine (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
Pa. German Robin Figurine (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076160/pa-german-robin-figurine-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Lunch Instagram story template, Facebook story
Lunch Instagram story template, Facebook story
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599222/lunch-instagram-story-template-facebook-storyView license
Bootjack (c. 1937) by Albert Geuppert
Bootjack (c. 1937) by Albert Geuppert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073107/bootjack-c-1937-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain license
Carpentry service Instagram post template, editable text
Carpentry service Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596607/carpentry-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Clock Jack (c. 1941) by Joseph Cannella
Clock Jack (c. 1941) by Joseph Cannella
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087573/clock-jack-c-1941-joseph-cannellaFree Image from public domain license
Forest paper craft illustration editable design
Forest paper craft illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12233861/forest-paper-craft-illustration-editable-designView license
Horse (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
Horse (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075282/horse-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Male grooming poster template, editable text and design
Male grooming poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499381/male-grooming-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Pastry Jagger (1937) by James Drake
Pastry Jagger (1937) by James Drake
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076236/pastry-jagger-1937-james-drakeFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, editable design
Table setting aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517759/table-setting-aesthetic-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Pa. German Pie Plate (c. 1937) by Jessica Price
Pa. German Pie Plate (c. 1937) by Jessica Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076132/pa-german-pie-plate-c-1937-jessica-priceFree Image from public domain license
Dinner poster template, editable text and design
Dinner poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521806/dinner-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Pa. German Toy Rooster (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
Pa. German Toy Rooster (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076186/pa-german-toy-rooster-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram story template, Facebook story
Grand opening Instagram story template, Facebook story
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599226/grand-opening-instagram-story-template-facebook-storyView license
Pa. German Balancing Man (1935/1942) by Mina Lowry
Pa. German Balancing Man (1935/1942) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061430/pa-german-balancing-man-19351942-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Dinner party invitation blog banner template, editable text
Dinner party invitation blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539106/dinner-party-invitation-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Sea Gull Figure (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
Sea Gull Figure (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076898/sea-gull-figure-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Dinner blog banner template, editable text
Dinner blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521803/dinner-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Zoar Whetstone Case (c. 1937) by Jerry Guinta
Zoar Whetstone Case (c. 1937) by Jerry Guinta
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078406/zoar-whetstone-case-c-1937-jerry-guintaFree Image from public domain license
Dinner Instagram story template, editable text
Dinner Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521820/dinner-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Chalkware Cat (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
Pa. German Chalkware Cat (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076047/pa-german-chalkware-cat-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Birthday party blog banner template, editable text
Birthday party blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539074/birthday-party-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Fire Shovel and Tongs (c. 1937) by Hans Korsch
Fire Shovel and Tongs (c. 1937) by Hans Korsch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074860/fire-shovel-and-tongs-c-1937-hans-korschFree Image from public domain license
Wooden crafts Instagram post template, editable text
Wooden crafts Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495032/wooden-crafts-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Lock (c. 1939) by Samuel W Ford
Lock (c. 1939) by Samuel W Ford
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083942/lock-c-1939-samuel-fordFree Image from public domain license
Blue living room interior mockup, editable design
Blue living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670617/blue-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Table (c. 1937) by Frank Wenger
Table (c. 1937) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077552/table-c-1937-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license