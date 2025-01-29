rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Perique Tobacco Cutter (c. 1937) by Al Curry
Save
Edit Image
personartwatercolourpublic domaingunpaintingsstatuesculpture
Vintage water fountain background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage water fountain background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740199/vintage-water-fountain-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Whip Socket (c. 1937) by William McAuley
Whip Socket (c. 1937) by William McAuley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078165/whip-socket-c-1937-william-mcauleyFree Image from public domain license
Vintage water fountain background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage water fountain background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740186/vintage-water-fountain-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Trapper Indian (1937) by Al Curry
Trapper Indian (1937) by Al Curry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077774/trapper-indian-1937-curryFree Image from public domain license
Love fairy heaven surreal remix, editable design
Love fairy heaven surreal remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664684/love-fairy-heaven-surreal-remix-editable-designView license
Waffle Iron (c. 1937) by Florence Stevenson
Waffle Iron (c. 1937) by Florence Stevenson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077887/waffle-iron-c-1937-florence-stevensonFree Image from public domain license
Art & History class poster template, editable gradient design
Art & History class poster template, editable gradient design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18790182/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-gradient-designView license
Child's Sled (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
Child's Sled (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073710/childs-sled-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Art gallery exhibition editable poster template in black and white tones
Art gallery exhibition editable poster template in black and white tones
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18097365/art-gallery-exhibition-editable-poster-template-black-and-white-tonesView license
Clock Jack (c. 1938) by Al Curry
Clock Jack (c. 1938) by Al Curry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079360/clock-jack-c-1938-curryFree Image from public domain license
Buddhist center poster template, editable text and design
Buddhist center poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687529/buddhist-center-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bootjack (c. 1937) by Albert Geuppert
Bootjack (c. 1937) by Albert Geuppert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073107/bootjack-c-1937-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain license
Man listening to music , editable oil painting
Man listening to music , editable oil painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790344/man-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView license
Chest Lock with Hasp (c. 1938) by Al Curry
Chest Lock with Hasp (c. 1938) by Al Curry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079184/chest-lock-with-hasp-c-1938-curryFree Image from public domain license
printing effect
printing effect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/24091244/printing-effectView license
Slave Collar (c. 1937) by Al Curry
Slave Collar (c. 1937) by Al Curry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077276/slave-collar-c-1937-curryFree Image from public domain license
Self-love Instagram post template, editable text
Self-love Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552466/self-love-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Brush Cutter (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
Brush Cutter (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082817/brush-cutter-c-1939-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Buddhist center Instagram post template, editable text
Buddhist center Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466706/buddhist-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Zoar Shingle Axe (c. 1937) by Clarence Horton
Zoar Shingle Axe (c. 1937) by Clarence Horton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078420/zoar-shingle-axe-c-1937-clarence-hortonFree Image from public domain license
Buddhist Holy Day Instagram post template, editable text
Buddhist Holy Day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467779/buddhist-holy-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
"Creedmore" Penny Bank (c. 1940) by Stanley Chin
"Creedmore" Penny Bank (c. 1940) by Stanley Chin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085309/creedmore-penny-bank-c-1940-stanley-chinFree Image from public domain license
Sandro Botticelli's Venus background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Sandro Botticelli's Venus background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685219/png-adult-angel-animalView license
Poodle (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
Poodle (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076505/poodle-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Greek Goddess statue editable mockup
Greek Goddess statue editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11031891/greek-goddess-statue-editable-mockupView license
Spanish Lock (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Spanish Lock (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077340/spanish-lock-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Woodland fairy fantasy remix, editable design
Woodland fairy fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663303/woodland-fairy-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Toy Bank: Hunter Shooting Bear (c. 1938) by Einar Heiberg
Toy Bank: Hunter Shooting Bear (c. 1938) by Einar Heiberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082055/toy-bank-hunter-shooting-bear-c-1938-einar-heibergFree Image from public domain license
Gargoyle & dark castle fantasy remix, editable design
Gargoyle & dark castle fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663824/gargoyle-dark-castle-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Clamp Jack (c. 1937) by Eugene Bartz
Clamp Jack (c. 1937) by Eugene Bartz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073882/clamp-jack-c-1937-eugene-bartzFree Image from public domain license
Vintage water fountain iPhone wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage water fountain iPhone wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749960/vintage-water-fountain-iphone-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bit (c. 1940) by Arthur P Reynolds
Bit (c. 1940) by Arthur P Reynolds
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088933/bit-c-1940-arthur-reynoldsFree Image from public domain license
Greek God statue editable mockup
Greek God statue editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11024760/greek-god-statue-editable-mockupView license
Loaf Sugar Cutter (c. 1942) by Thomas Dooley
Loaf Sugar Cutter (c. 1942) by Thomas Dooley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088619/loaf-sugar-cutter-c-1942-thomas-dooleyFree Image from public domain license
Greek God statue editable mockup element
Greek God statue editable mockup element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791843/greek-god-statue-editable-mockup-elementView license
Iron Kettle (c. 1939) by Herndon Hightower
Iron Kettle (c. 1939) by Herndon Hightower
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083814/iron-kettle-c-1939-herndon-hightowerFree Image from public domain license
Good Friday poster template
Good Friday poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460299/good-friday-poster-templateView license
Earthenware Ale Bottle (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
Earthenware Ale Bottle (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074632/earthenware-ale-bottle-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Good Friday celebration poster template
Good Friday celebration poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460216/good-friday-celebration-poster-templateView license
Shoe Shine Foot Rest (1935/1942) by Stanley Mazur
Shoe Shine Foot Rest (1935/1942) by Stanley Mazur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062916/shoe-shine-foot-rest-19351942-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license