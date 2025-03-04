rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Penetente Death Cart & Death Figure (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartwatercolorfurniturepublic domainpaintingsbed
Editable cushion cover mockup, bedding design
Editable cushion cover mockup, bedding design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10866786/editable-cushion-cover-mockup-bedding-designView license
"El Muerto" Death Figure and Cart (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
"El Muerto" Death Figure and Cart (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072806/el-muerto-death-figure-and-cart-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's bedroom, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's bedroom, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778331/van-goghs-bedroom-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Figure of Death "Muerto" (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Figure of Death "Muerto" (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074773/figure-death-muerto-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's bedroom, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's bedroom, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778355/van-goghs-bedroom-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Large Painted Wooden Saint-Virgin Mary (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Large Painted Wooden Saint-Virgin Mary (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075691/large-painted-wooden-saint-virgin-mary-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Horror movie marathon poster template, editable text and design
Horror movie marathon poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467361/horror-movie-marathon-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Painted Wooden Candle Stick, with Grooves andCircles (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Painted Wooden Candle Stick, with Grooves andCircles (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076219/image-wooden-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Pet quote blog banner template
Pet quote blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631195/pet-quote-blog-banner-templateView license
Iron Lock (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Iron Lock (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075376/iron-lock-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's bedroom png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's bedroom png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778326/van-goghs-bedroom-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Chest (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Chest (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073619/chest-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Cat quote blog banner template
Cat quote blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631184/cat-quote-blog-banner-templateView license
Wooden Retablo, San Antonio (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Wooden Retablo, San Antonio (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078320/wooden-retablo-san-antonio-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Play time Instagram post template, editable text
Play time Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507714/play-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Painted Wooden Crucifix (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflin
Painted Wooden Crucifix (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084180/painted-wooden-crucifix-c-1939-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Horror movie marathon poster template, editable text and design
Horror movie marathon poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467376/horror-movie-marathon-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bulto (Santa Rita) (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflin
Bulto (Santa Rita) (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082831/bulto-santa-rita-c-1939-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Love & friendship quote Instagram story template
Love & friendship quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631665/love-friendship-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
Cristo, Carved and Painted, on Black Carved Wooden Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Cristo, Carved and Painted, on Black Carved Wooden Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074172/image-face-wooden-personFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon dog travel watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon dog travel watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612455/cartoon-dog-travel-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView license
Small Statue of Guadalupe Cut in Stone (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Small Statue of Guadalupe Cut in Stone (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077307/small-statue-guadalupe-cut-stone-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Summer sale Instagram post template, editable text
Summer sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597498/summer-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Wooden Cross used as Headstone (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Wooden Cross used as Headstone (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078268/wooden-cross-used-headstone-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Baby blanket mockup, editable design
Baby blanket mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13207945/baby-blanket-mockup-editable-designView license
Tin & Wall Paper Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Tin & Wall Paper Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077632/tin-wall-paper-cross-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Medical center Instagram post template, editable text
Medical center Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12380139/medical-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Penitente Processional Lantern (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Penitente Processional Lantern (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076295/penitente-processional-lantern-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Mom & kid special offer poster template
Mom & kid special offer poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14534123/mom-kid-special-offer-poster-templateView license
Wooden Christo, Painted (Front view) (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Wooden Christo, Painted (Front view) (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078266/wooden-christo-painted-front-view-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Reading & book quote blog banner template
Reading & book quote blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686732/reading-book-quote-blog-banner-templateView license
Tin Mirror Frame with 2 Candle Sockets (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Tin Mirror Frame with 2 Candle Sockets (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077653/tin-mirror-frame-with-candle-sockets-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Bedroom interior mockup, editable wall design
Bedroom interior mockup, editable wall design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10185370/bedroom-interior-mockup-editable-wall-designView license
Bulto (Virgin) (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflin
Bulto (Virgin) (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082834/bulto-virgin-c-1939-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Mom & kid special offer Facebook story template
Mom & kid special offer Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14534124/mom-kid-special-offer-facebook-story-templateView license
Child's Grave with Hand Made Cross of Wood (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Child's Grave with Hand Made Cross of Wood (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073704/childs-grave-with-hand-made-cross-wood-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Reading & book quote Instagram post template
Reading & book quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686392/reading-book-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Box (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Box (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073141/box-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Mom & kid special offer Facebook post template
Mom & kid special offer Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063761/mom-kid-special-offer-facebook-post-templateView license
Tin-Mirror Candle Sconce (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Tin-Mirror Candle Sconce (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077648/tin-mirror-candle-sconce-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license