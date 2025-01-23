Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage patterns public domainpatternartvintagepublic domainillustrationvintage illustrationbagPetipoint Bag (c. 1937) by Herbert MarshOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 940 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3123 x 3988 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable women's handbag mockup, vintage flower print design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867234/png-apparel-mockup-artView licensePurse (c. 1937) by Ruth Bukerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076600/purse-c-1937-ruth-bukerFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBeaded Bag (c. 1937) by Frank C Barkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072984/beaded-bag-c-1937-frank-barksFree Image from public domain licenseReusable shopping bag mockup, editable floral pattern designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8824539/reusable-shopping-bag-mockup-editable-floral-pattern-designView licenseApplique Quilt (c. 1937) by Suzanne Royhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072858/applique-quilt-c-1937-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView licenseBeaded Purse (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072983/beaded-purse-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseLove is love Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23055192/image-heart-flower-leavesView licenseBeaded Purse (c. 1937) by Josephine C Romanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072987/beaded-purse-c-1937-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseCarpet Bag (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073415/carpet-bag-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseSummer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22978125/image-texture-flower-sunglassesView licenseQuilt (c. 1937) by William Highhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076633/quilt-c-1937-william-highFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089236/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseShopping cupid with trolley editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589340/shopping-cupid-with-trolley-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMan's Linen Kerchief (c. 1937) by Percival Jennerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075769/mans-linen-kerchief-c-1937-percival-jennerFree Image from public domain licenseCanvas tote bag mockup, editable vintage butterfly patterned design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8704424/png-accessory-animal-apparelView licenseMaterials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075815/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979480/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseWoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Theodore Pfitzerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078342/woven-coverlet-c-1937-theodore-pfitzerFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseWoven Coverlet (c. 1940) by John Gasawayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087243/woven-coverlet-c-1940-john-gasawayFree Image from public domain licenseBook page mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7429233/book-page-mockup-editable-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1938) by Charles Goodwinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079445/coverlet-c-1938-charles-goodwinFree Image from public domain licenseShopping cupid png, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9588081/shopping-cupid-png-vintage-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Betty Jacobhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089246/coverlet-c-1940-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseEmbroidered Purse (c. 1941) by Isabella Ruth Doerflerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087735/embroidered-purse-c-1941-isabella-ruth-doerflerFree Image from public domain licenseShopping cupid with trolley editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9588165/shopping-cupid-with-trolley-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoven Napkin (c. 1937) by Suzanne Royhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078352/woven-napkin-c-1937-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBullet Pouch and Powder Horn (c. 1937) by Cecil Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073242/bullet-pouch-and-powder-horn-c-1937-cecil-smithFree Image from public domain licenseShopping cupid, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9580903/shopping-cupid-vintage-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePurse (c. 1936) by Phyllis Dorrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068109/purse-c-1936-phyllis-dorrFree Image from public domain licenseShopping cupid png trolley editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9588129/shopping-cupid-png-trolley-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseInfant's Quilt (Detail) (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075326/infants-quilt-detail-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseReticule (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076761/reticule-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license