rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Petticoat Lamp (c. 1937) by Harry Grossen
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingslampphotobottleantique
Editable pink coquette design element set
Editable pink coquette design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15535221/editable-pink-coquette-design-element-setView license
Glass Camphene Lamp (c. 1937) by Harry Grossen
Glass Camphene Lamp (c. 1937) by Harry Grossen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075023/glass-camphene-lamp-c-1937-harry-grossenFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Lantern (c. 1937) by Harry Grossen
Lantern (c. 1937) by Harry Grossen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075681/lantern-c-1937-harry-grossenFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059182/editable-victorian-lantern-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Doll (c. 1938) by Harry Grossen
Doll (c. 1938) by Harry Grossen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079614/doll-c-1938-harry-grossenFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Stove (c. 1937) by Harry Grossen
Stove (c. 1937) by Harry Grossen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077481/stove-c-1937-harry-grossenFree Image from public domain license
Wine of Italy poster template
Wine of Italy poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667531/wine-italy-poster-templateView license
Molasses Jug (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capelli
Molasses Jug (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075918/molasses-jug-c-1937-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Sip and Paint poster template
Sip and Paint poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714270/sip-and-paint-poster-templateView license
Watch Key (c. 1938) by Harry Grossen
Watch Key (c. 1938) by Harry Grossen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082207/watch-key-c-1938-harry-grossenFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11719696/flea-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Whale Oil Lamp Filler (c. 1939) by Harry King
Whale Oil Lamp Filler (c. 1939) by Harry King
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085221/whale-oil-lamp-filler-c-1939-harry-kingFree Image from public domain license
Beauty Clinic Instagram post template, editable design and text
Beauty Clinic Instagram post template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18435878/beauty-clinic-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView license
Blue Glass Lamp (c. 1937) by Helen Bronson
Blue Glass Lamp (c. 1937) by Helen Bronson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073051/blue-glass-lamp-c-1937-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain license
Craft beer label template, editable design
Craft beer label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14465968/craft-beer-label-template-editable-designView license
Lamp (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
Lamp (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075658/lamp-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic table lamp editable mockup, home decor
Aesthetic table lamp editable mockup, home decor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684667/aesthetic-table-lamp-editable-mockup-home-decorView license
Toleware Tin Coffee Pot (c. 1937) by Elmer G Anderson
Toleware Tin Coffee Pot (c. 1937) by Elmer G Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077688/toleware-tin-coffee-pot-c-1937-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Vase (c. 1937) by John Tarantino
Vase (c. 1937) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077857/vase-c-1937-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563280/png-absinthe-robette-adult-animalView license
Wick Lamp (c. 1938) by Frank Maurer
Wick Lamp (c. 1938) by Frank Maurer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082310/wick-lamp-c-1938-frank-maurerFree Image from public domain license
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511323/png-absinthe-robette-adult-animalView license
Shaker Newel Post (c. 1937) by Anne Ger
Shaker Newel Post (c. 1937) by Anne Ger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076994/shaker-newel-post-c-1937-anne-gerFree Image from public domain license
Victorian lantern, editable vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian lantern, editable vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057471/victorian-lantern-editable-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Shaker Secretary Desk (c. 1937) by John W Kelleher
Shaker Secretary Desk (c. 1937) by John W Kelleher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077009/shaker-secretary-desk-c-1937-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain license
Sea turtle plastic pollution illustration, digital art editable design
Sea turtle plastic pollution illustration, digital art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12235251/sea-turtle-plastic-pollution-illustration-digital-art-editable-designView license
Pa. German Chalkware Sheep (c. 1937) by Dorothy Harris
Pa. German Chalkware Sheep (c. 1937) by Dorothy Harris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076059/pa-german-chalkware-sheep-c-1937-dorothy-harrisFree Image from public domain license
Editable magic potion bottle design element set
Editable magic potion bottle design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15228776/editable-magic-potion-bottle-design-element-setView license
Block-front Desk (c. 1937) by Harry Eisman
Block-front Desk (c. 1937) by Harry Eisman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073028/block-front-desk-c-1937-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain license
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563253/png-absinthe-robette-adult-animalView license
Brass Oil Lamp (c. 1939) by Russell Madole
Brass Oil Lamp (c. 1939) by Russell Madole
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082796/brass-oil-lamp-c-1939-russell-madoleFree Image from public domain license
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499709/png-absinthe-robette-adult-animalView license
Shaker Cabinet (c. 1937) by John W Kelleher
Shaker Cabinet (c. 1937) by John W Kelleher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076944/shaker-cabinet-c-1937-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Bottle (c. 1937) by Nicholas Amantea
Bottle (c. 1937) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073120/bottle-c-1937-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Editable magic potion bottle design element set
Editable magic potion bottle design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15228775/editable-magic-potion-bottle-design-element-setView license
Candlestick (c. 1937) by Philip Johnson
Candlestick (c. 1937) by Philip Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073385/candlestick-c-1937-philip-johnsonFree Image from public domain license