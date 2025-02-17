rawpixel
Petit Point Fire Screen (c. 1937) by Ernest A Towers Jr
ernest a towersfirepatternartwatercolorfurniturepublic domainpaintings
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView license
Petit Point Fire Screen (c. 1937) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076314/petit-point-fire-screen-c-1937-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Editable cushion cover mockup, bedding design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10866786/editable-cushion-cover-mockup-bedding-designView license
Embroidered Fire Screen (c. 1937) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074675/embroidered-fire-screen-c-1937-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Break the rules mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887395/break-the-rules-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Bureau (c. 1937) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073256/bureau-c-1937-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building & flower, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200191/watercolor-building-flower-editable-remix-designView license
Secretary (c. 1937) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076891/secretary-c-1937-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building & flower, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10363338/watercolor-building-flower-editable-remix-designView license
Dining Room Table (c. 1942) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088570/dining-room-table-c-1942-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
PNG trapezoid shape mockup element, retro Bauhaus pattern transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9759548/png-abstract-collage-element-colorfulView license
Commode Chair (c. 1940) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089196/commode-chair-c-1940-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor building & flower, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11452010/editable-watercolor-building-flower-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Dog Pitcher (c. 1938) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079624/dog-pitcher-c-1938-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Eight Leg Table with Drawer (c. 1936) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065849/eight-leg-table-with-drawer-c-1936-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Burnout & stress Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597104/burnout-stress-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Sheraton Wall Table (c. 1937) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077054/sheraton-wall-table-c-1937-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Dutch Sink (c. 1939) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083420/dutch-sink-c-1939-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Happy winter Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12497757/happy-winter-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Mantle Clock (c. 1938) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080577/mantle-clock-c-1938-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Monkey Bank (1935/1942) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061329/monkey-bank-19351942-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Fire effect isolated element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14993439/fire-effect-isolated-element-setView license
Child's Rocking Horse (c. 1939) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083054/childs-rocking-horse-c-1939-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Islamic center poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537898/islamic-center-poster-templateView license
Crockery Pitcher (c. 1938) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079519/crockery-pitcher-c-1938-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Building & flower mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10363359/building-flower-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView license
Portable Charcoal Stove (c. 1940) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086497/portable-charcoal-stove-c-1940-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Hello October Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498734/hello-october-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Hanging Closet (c. 1940) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086018/hanging-closet-c-1940-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
The bedroom Instagram story template, famous Van Gogh illustration, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7616968/png-century-furnitures-aesthetic-art-remixView license
Windsor Comb-back Chair (c. 1939) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085243/windsor-comb-back-chair-c-1939-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Overworking app ad Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597168/overworking-app-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Doll Coach (c. 1937) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074438/doll-coach-c-1937-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Grandfather's Clock (c. 1936) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066205/grandfathers-clock-c-1936-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
The bedroom Instagram post template, famous Van Gogh illustration, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7568826/png-century-furnitures-aesthetic-art-remixView license
Fire Screen (c. 1938) by Vincent P Rosel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079924/fire-screen-c-1938-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain license