Petit Point Embroidery (c. 1937) by Phyllis Dorr
petit pointanimalfacepatternpersonartwatercolourpublic domain
Piece of Crewel Embroidery (c. 1936) by Phyllis Dorr
Piece of Crewel Embroidery (c. 1936) by Phyllis Dorr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067897/piece-crewel-embroidery-c-1936-phyllis-dorrFree Image from public domain license
Crewel Embroidered Panel (c. 1937) by Phyllis Dorr
Crewel Embroidered Panel (c. 1937) by Phyllis Dorr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074158/crewel-embroidered-panel-c-1937-phyllis-dorrFree Image from public domain license
Bed Hanging (c. 1936) by Phyllis Dorr
Bed Hanging (c. 1936) by Phyllis Dorr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064249/bed-hanging-c-1936-phyllis-dorrFree Image from public domain license
Embroidered Christening Blanket (c. 1937) by Phyllis Dorr
Embroidered Christening Blanket (c. 1937) by Phyllis Dorr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074682/embroidered-christening-blanket-c-1937-phyllis-dorrFree Image from public domain license
Needlepoint Panel (c. 1939) by Phyllis Dorr
Needlepoint Panel (c. 1939) by Phyllis Dorr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084064/needlepoint-panel-c-1939-phyllis-dorrFree Image from public domain license
Crewel Embroidered Chair Seat (c. 1936) by Phyllis Dorr
Crewel Embroidered Chair Seat (c. 1936) by Phyllis Dorr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070193/crewel-embroidered-chair-seat-c-1936-phyllis-dorrFree Image from public domain license
Purse (c. 1936) by Phyllis Dorr
Purse (c. 1936) by Phyllis Dorr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068109/purse-c-1936-phyllis-dorrFree Image from public domain license
Bedspread (1935/1942) by Phyllis Dorr
Bedspread (1935/1942) by Phyllis Dorr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059090/bedspread-19351942-phyllis-dorrFree Image from public domain license
Hooked Rug (c. 1937) by William P Shearwood
Hooked Rug (c. 1937) by William P Shearwood
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075266/hooked-rug-c-1937-william-shearwoodFree Image from public domain license
Quilt (c. 1937) by Charles Bowman
Quilt (c. 1937) by Charles Bowman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076651/quilt-c-1937-charles-bowmanFree Image from public domain license
Embroidered Rug (c. 1937) by Dorothy Lacey
Embroidered Rug (c. 1937) by Dorothy Lacey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074697/embroidered-rug-c-1937-dorothy-laceyFree Image from public domain license
Afghan (detail) (c. 1937) by Ethel Dougan
Afghan (detail) (c. 1937) by Ethel Dougan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072815/afghan-detail-c-1937-ethel-douganFree Image from public domain license
Crewel Embroidery Valance (c. 1937) by Lawrence Peterson
Crewel Embroidery Valance (c. 1937) by Lawrence Peterson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074173/crewel-embroidery-valance-c-1937-lawrence-petersonFree Image from public domain license
Crewel Embroidery (c. 1936) by Phyllis Dorr
Crewel Embroidery (c. 1936) by Phyllis Dorr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065276/crewel-embroidery-c-1936-phyllis-dorrFree Image from public domain license
Needlepoint and Beadwork Square (c. 1937) by Erwin Schwabe
Needlepoint and Beadwork Square (c. 1937) by Erwin Schwabe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075964/needlepoint-and-beadwork-square-c-1937-erwin-schwabeFree Image from public domain license
Crewel Embroidery (c. 1937) by Helen E Gilman
Crewel Embroidery (c. 1937) by Helen E Gilman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074174/crewel-embroidery-c-1937-helen-gilmanFree Image from public domain license
Embroidery (c. 1937) by Eleanor Cunningham
Embroidery (c. 1937) by Eleanor Cunningham
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074693/embroidery-c-1937-eleanor-cunninghamFree Image from public domain license
Glazed Chintz (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
Glazed Chintz (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075047/glazed-chintz-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Valance (c. 1938) by Mae A Clarke
Valance (c. 1938) by Mae A Clarke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082115/valance-c-1938-mae-clarkeFree Image from public domain license
Textile Drapery (c. 1937) by James H C Vail
Textile Drapery (c. 1937) by James H C Vail
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077610/textile-drapery-c-1937-james-vailFree Image from public domain license