Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotoantiquecc0creative commons 0Pewter Creamer (c. 1937) by Beulah BradleighOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 873 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2979 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licensePewter Honey Jar (c. 1937) by Beulah Bradleighhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076327/pewter-honey-jar-c-1937-beulah-bradleighFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePewter Tea Set (c. 1936) by Beulah Bradleighhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067815/pewter-tea-set-c-1936-beulah-bradleighFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseGlass Celery Dish (c. 1937) by Beulah Bradleighhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075024/glass-celery-dish-c-1937-beulah-bradleighFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePewter Teapot (c. 1936) by Beulah Bradleighhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067814/pewter-teapot-c-1936-beulah-bradleighFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCandlestick (c. 1937) by Beulah Bradleighhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073359/candlestick-c-1937-beulah-bradleighFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseGlass Nut Dishes (c. 1937) by Beulah Bradleighhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075028/glass-nut-dishes-c-1937-beulah-bradleighFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseTea Kettle (c. 1936) by Beulah Bradleighhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072071/tea-kettle-c-1936-beulah-bradleighFree Image from public domain licenseElegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePewter Coffee Pot (c. 1936) by Beulah Bradleighhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067639/pewter-coffee-pot-c-1936-beulah-bradleighFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCreamer (c. 1937) by Joseph Sudekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074144/creamer-c-1937-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePewter Creamer (c. 1937) by Henry Meyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076331/pewter-creamer-c-1937-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePewter Syrup Jar (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076358/pewter-syrup-jar-c-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePewter Syrup Jug (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076361/pewter-syrup-jug-c-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licensePewter Coffee Pot (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076330/pewter-coffee-pot-c-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView licenseCreamer (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074139/creamer-c-1937-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseYoung & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView licenseCreamer (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074142/creamer-c-1937-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseArt quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889255/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseStation of the Cross No. 1: "Jesus is Condemned to Death (c. 1936) by Beulah Bradleighhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071818/image-jesus-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseLady quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18591530/lady-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-aesthetic-editable-design-and-textView licensePewter Teapot (c. 1937) by Arthur G Merkleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076378/pewter-teapot-c-1937-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892844/van-gogh-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseStation of the Cross No. 7: "Jesus Falls the Second Time" (c. 1936) by Beulah Bradleighhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071848/image-jesus-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseAsian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21976905/asian-hotel-branding-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCreamer (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070175/creamer-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseBoutique hotel Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21977212/boutique-hotel-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCreamer (c. 1940) by Richard Taylorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089316/creamer-c-1940-richard-taylorFree Image from public domain license