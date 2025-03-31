Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepewtervintage candlestickvintage objectsartvintagedesignpublic domainillustrationPewter Lard Oil Lamp (c. 1937) by Theodore PfitzerOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 826 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2818 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHanukkah poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704753/hanukkah-poster-template-and-designView licenseHall Clock (Grandfather's Clock) (c. 1937) by Theodore Pfitzerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075115/hall-clock-grandfathers-clock-c-1937-theodore-pfitzerFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Hanukkah poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704726/happy-hanukkah-poster-template-and-designView licenseSalt Cellar (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076812/salt-cellar-c-1937-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Hanukkah Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13073686/happy-hanukkah-instagram-post-templateView licenseCandlestick (c. 1937) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073374/candlestick-c-1937-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Hanukkah Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13073660/happy-hanukkah-facebook-story-templateView licenseCandlestick (c. 1937) by Henry Meyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073347/candlestick-c-1937-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain licenseHanukkah poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786897/hanukkah-poster-templateView licenseCandlestick (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073367/candlestick-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Hanukkah blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13073715/happy-hanukkah-blog-banner-templateView licenseCandlestick (c. 1937) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073352/candlestick-c-1937-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059182/editable-victorian-lantern-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVase (c. 1937) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077849/vase-c-1937-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseDinner specials poster template, editable design in blue and whitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18274213/dinner-specials-poster-template-editable-design-blue-and-whiteView licensePewter Teapot (c. 1937) by Harry Goodmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076369/pewter-teapot-c-1937-harry-goodmanFree Image from public domain licenseHappy passover, Hanukkah Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571938/happy-passover-hanukkah-instagram-post-templateView licenseVase (c. 1940) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087064/vase-c-1940-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flowers poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680973/vintage-flowers-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCandlestick (c. 1937) by William Verganihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073336/candlestick-c-1937-william-verganiFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Coquette pink feminine design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15597634/editable-coquette-pink-feminine-design-element-setView licenseSperm Oil Lamp (c. 1938) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081726/sperm-oil-lamp-c-1938-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseHanukkah Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12787446/hanukkah-instagram-post-templateView licensePewter Teapot (c. 1937) by Eugene Croehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076353/pewter-teapot-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain licenseChag sameach Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12787707/chag-sameach-instagram-post-templateView licenseCandlestick Holder (c. 1937) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073392/candlestick-holder-c-1937-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Hanukkah poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11958318/happy-hanukkah-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCandlestick/Whale Oil Lamp (c. 1939) by Amelia Tucciohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082911/candlestickwhale-oil-lamp-c-1939-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain licenseHanukkah celebration poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11958317/hanukkah-celebration-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVase (c. 1940) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087078/vase-c-1940-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable mystical art illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15367002/editable-mystical-art-illustration-design-element-setView licenseChild's Hobby Horse (c. 1937) by Theodore Pfitzerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073703/childs-hobby-horse-c-1937-theodore-pfitzerFree Image from public domain licenseCandlelight comfort Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600982/candlelight-comfort-instagram-post-templateView licenseWoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Theodore Pfitzerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078341/woven-coverlet-c-1937-theodore-pfitzerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flowers Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9338607/vintage-flowers-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePewter Stamp (c. 1937) by Henry Meyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076359/pewter-stamp-c-1937-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Hanukkah poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786831/happy-hanukkah-poster-templateView licensePewter Stamp (c. 1937) by Henry Meyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076338/pewter-stamp-c-1937-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain licensePassover dinner Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571943/passover-dinner-instagram-post-templateView licenseWhale Oil Lamp (c. 1940) by William O Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087176/whale-oil-lamp-c-1940-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain license