Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageart sealpersonartwatercolourpublic domainstamppaintingswax sealPewter Stamp (c. 1937) by Henry MeyersOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 892 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3046 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAchieve success Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206694/achieve-success-instagram-post-templateView licensePewter Stamp (c. 1937) by Henry Meyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076359/pewter-stamp-c-1937-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain licensePlan for success Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14267320/plan-for-success-instagram-post-templateView licensePewter Creamer (c. 1937) by Henry Meyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076331/pewter-creamer-c-1937-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain licenseVintage poster poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050980/vintage-poster-poster-templateView licensePewter Coffee Pot (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076330/pewter-coffee-pot-c-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseBooks poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13053177/books-poster-templateView licensePewter Teapot (c. 1937) by Henry Meyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076370/pewter-teapot-c-1937-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain licenseEaster promotion blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407597/easter-promotion-blog-banner-templateView licensePewter Mug (c. 1937) by Henry Meyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076344/pewter-mug-c-1937-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain licenseEaster egg hunt blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407596/easter-egg-hunt-blog-banner-templateView licenseCandlestick (c. 1937) by Henry Meyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073347/candlestick-c-1937-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Greek cherub png sticker, paper collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072861/vintage-greek-cherub-png-sticker-paper-collage-editable-designView licenseBrooch (c. 1937) by Emma Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073195/brooch-c-1937-emma-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage paper collage element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15276081/editable-vintage-paper-collage-element-design-setView licensePewter Teapot (c. 1937) by Eugene Croehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076353/pewter-teapot-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain licenseBecome a judge Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13918254/become-judge-instagram-post-templateView licensePewter Tankard (c. 1936) by Henry Meyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067786/pewter-tankard-c-1936-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Greek cherub, paper collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9110133/vintage-greek-cherub-paper-collage-editable-designView licenseCandlestick (c. 1937) by Henry Meyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073357/candlestick-c-1937-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Greek cherub background, paper collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9110134/vintage-greek-cherub-background-paper-collage-editable-designView licensePewter Pitcher (c. 1942) by Henry Meyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088645/pewter-pitcher-c-1942-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain licenseEditable wedding invitation card mockup, aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11022408/editable-wedding-invitation-card-mockup-aesthetic-designView licensePipe Bowl (c. 1937) by Carl Keksihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076418/pipe-bowl-c-1937-carl-keksiFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Greek cherub HD wallpaper, paper collage background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9110157/vintage-greek-cherub-wallpaper-paper-collage-background-editable-designView licensePipe Head: Lincoln (c. 1937) by Carl Keksihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076421/pipe-head-lincoln-c-1937-carl-keksiFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flying dove, editable floral aesthetic collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9358632/vintage-flying-dove-editable-floral-aesthetic-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePipe Bowl (c. 1937) by Carl Keksihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076406/pipe-bowl-c-1937-carl-keksiFree Image from public domain licenseHappy memorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14267310/happy-memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseBrass Andiron (c. 1937) by Henry Meyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073186/brass-andiron-c-1937-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain licenseEquine excellence Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13918247/equine-excellence-instagram-post-templateView licensePowder Horn (c. 1937) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076548/powder-horn-c-1937-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain licenseSeal wax stamp element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002056/seal-wax-stamp-element-set-editable-designView licensePewter Tankard (c. 1936) by Henry Meyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067794/pewter-tankard-c-1936-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain licenseSeal wax stamp element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002027/seal-wax-stamp-element-set-editable-designView licenseCandlestick (c. 1937) by Henry Meyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073317/candlestick-c-1937-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain licenseEditable gold wax seal stamp design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15404366/editable-gold-wax-seal-stamp-design-element-setView licensePewter Tankard (c. 1936) by Henry Meyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067806/pewter-tankard-c-1936-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain licenseSeal wax stamp element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002045/seal-wax-stamp-element-set-editable-designView licensePewter Tankard (c. 1936) by Henry Meyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067787/pewter-tankard-c-1936-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license