rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Pewter Stamp (c. 1937) by Henry Meyers
Save
Edit Image
art sealpersonartwatercolourpublic domainstamppaintingswax seal
Achieve success Instagram post template
Achieve success Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206694/achieve-success-instagram-post-templateView license
Pewter Stamp (c. 1937) by Henry Meyers
Pewter Stamp (c. 1937) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076359/pewter-stamp-c-1937-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
Plan for success Instagram post template
Plan for success Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14267320/plan-for-success-instagram-post-templateView license
Pewter Creamer (c. 1937) by Henry Meyers
Pewter Creamer (c. 1937) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076331/pewter-creamer-c-1937-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
Vintage poster poster template
Vintage poster poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050980/vintage-poster-poster-templateView license
Pewter Coffee Pot (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
Pewter Coffee Pot (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076330/pewter-coffee-pot-c-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license
Books poster template
Books poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13053177/books-poster-templateView license
Pewter Teapot (c. 1937) by Henry Meyers
Pewter Teapot (c. 1937) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076370/pewter-teapot-c-1937-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
Easter promotion blog banner template
Easter promotion blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407597/easter-promotion-blog-banner-templateView license
Pewter Mug (c. 1937) by Henry Meyers
Pewter Mug (c. 1937) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076344/pewter-mug-c-1937-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
Easter egg hunt blog banner template
Easter egg hunt blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407596/easter-egg-hunt-blog-banner-templateView license
Candlestick (c. 1937) by Henry Meyers
Candlestick (c. 1937) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073347/candlestick-c-1937-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Greek cherub png sticker, paper collage, editable design
Vintage Greek cherub png sticker, paper collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072861/vintage-greek-cherub-png-sticker-paper-collage-editable-designView license
Brooch (c. 1937) by Emma Wilson
Brooch (c. 1937) by Emma Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073195/brooch-c-1937-emma-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage paper collage element design set
Editable vintage paper collage element design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15276081/editable-vintage-paper-collage-element-design-setView license
Pewter Teapot (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
Pewter Teapot (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076353/pewter-teapot-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Become a judge Instagram post template
Become a judge Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13918254/become-judge-instagram-post-templateView license
Pewter Tankard (c. 1936) by Henry Meyers
Pewter Tankard (c. 1936) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067786/pewter-tankard-c-1936-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Greek cherub, paper collage, editable design
Vintage Greek cherub, paper collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9110133/vintage-greek-cherub-paper-collage-editable-designView license
Candlestick (c. 1937) by Henry Meyers
Candlestick (c. 1937) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073357/candlestick-c-1937-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Greek cherub background, paper collage, editable design
Vintage Greek cherub background, paper collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9110134/vintage-greek-cherub-background-paper-collage-editable-designView license
Pewter Pitcher (c. 1942) by Henry Meyers
Pewter Pitcher (c. 1942) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088645/pewter-pitcher-c-1942-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
Editable wedding invitation card mockup, aesthetic design
Editable wedding invitation card mockup, aesthetic design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11022408/editable-wedding-invitation-card-mockup-aesthetic-designView license
Pipe Bowl (c. 1937) by Carl Keksi
Pipe Bowl (c. 1937) by Carl Keksi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076418/pipe-bowl-c-1937-carl-keksiFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Greek cherub HD wallpaper, paper collage background, editable design
Vintage Greek cherub HD wallpaper, paper collage background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9110157/vintage-greek-cherub-wallpaper-paper-collage-background-editable-designView license
Pipe Head: Lincoln (c. 1937) by Carl Keksi
Pipe Head: Lincoln (c. 1937) by Carl Keksi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076421/pipe-head-lincoln-c-1937-carl-keksiFree Image from public domain license
Vintage flying dove, editable floral aesthetic collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage flying dove, editable floral aesthetic collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9358632/vintage-flying-dove-editable-floral-aesthetic-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pipe Bowl (c. 1937) by Carl Keksi
Pipe Bowl (c. 1937) by Carl Keksi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076406/pipe-bowl-c-1937-carl-keksiFree Image from public domain license
Happy memorial day Instagram post template
Happy memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14267310/happy-memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Brass Andiron (c. 1937) by Henry Meyers
Brass Andiron (c. 1937) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073186/brass-andiron-c-1937-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
Equine excellence Instagram post template
Equine excellence Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13918247/equine-excellence-instagram-post-templateView license
Powder Horn (c. 1937) by Stanley Mazur
Powder Horn (c. 1937) by Stanley Mazur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076548/powder-horn-c-1937-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license
Seal wax stamp element set, editable design
Seal wax stamp element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002056/seal-wax-stamp-element-set-editable-designView license
Pewter Tankard (c. 1936) by Henry Meyers
Pewter Tankard (c. 1936) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067794/pewter-tankard-c-1936-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
Seal wax stamp element set, editable design
Seal wax stamp element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002027/seal-wax-stamp-element-set-editable-designView license
Candlestick (c. 1937) by Henry Meyers
Candlestick (c. 1937) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073317/candlestick-c-1937-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
Editable gold wax seal stamp design element set
Editable gold wax seal stamp design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15404366/editable-gold-wax-seal-stamp-design-element-setView license
Pewter Tankard (c. 1936) by Henry Meyers
Pewter Tankard (c. 1936) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067806/pewter-tankard-c-1936-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
Seal wax stamp element set, editable design
Seal wax stamp element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002045/seal-wax-stamp-element-set-editable-designView license
Pewter Tankard (c. 1936) by Henry Meyers
Pewter Tankard (c. 1936) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067787/pewter-tankard-c-1936-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license