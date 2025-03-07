rawpixel
Pewter Mug (c. 1937) by Henry Meyers
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Pewter Tankard (c. 1936) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067797/pewter-tankard-c-1936-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Pewter Tankard (c. 1936) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067801/pewter-tankard-c-1936-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
Morning coffee, early bird collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9792085/morning-coffee-early-bird-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Pewter Mug (c. 1936) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067679/pewter-mug-c-1936-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Pewter Flagon (c. 1936) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067665/pewter-flagon-c-1936-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
Cafe logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11941255/cafe-logo-template-editable-textView license
Pewter Teapot (c. 1937) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076370/pewter-teapot-c-1937-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame editable mockup, home decor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680518/photo-frame-editable-mockup-home-decorView license
Pewter Tankard (c. 1936) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067799/pewter-tankard-c-1936-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
PNG Morning coffee, early bird illustration transparent background editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617486/png-art-bird-cappuccinoView license
Pewter Tankard (c. 1936) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067806/pewter-tankard-c-1936-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
Asian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21976905/asian-hotel-branding-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Pewter Tankard (c. 1936) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067787/pewter-tankard-c-1936-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
Cafe logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11941528/cafe-logo-template-editable-textView license
Pewter Tankard (c. 1936) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067786/pewter-tankard-c-1936-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
Japanese teahouse logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11965399/japanese-teahouse-logo-template-editable-textView license
Pewter Mug (1935/1942) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061703/pewter-mug-19351942-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
Afternoon floral tea collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799726/afternoon-floral-tea-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Pewter Mug (1935/1942) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061711/pewter-mug-19351942-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
Japanese teahouse logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11966084/japanese-teahouse-logo-template-editable-textView license
Pewter Tankard (c. 1936) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067794/pewter-tankard-c-1936-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
Coffee mug mockup, abstract ceramic design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7443521/coffee-mug-mockup-abstract-ceramic-designView license
Pewter Flagon (1935/1942) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061702/pewter-flagon-19351942-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
Boutique hotel Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21977212/boutique-hotel-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Pewter Mug (c. 1936) by Charles Cullen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067692/pewter-mug-c-1936-charles-cullenFree Image from public domain license
Editable coffee cup mobile wallpaper, collage remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9255227/editable-coffee-cup-mobile-wallpaper-collage-remix-designView license
Pewter Tankard (c. 1936) by A Zaidenberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067804/pewter-tankard-c-1936-zaidenbergFree Image from public domain license
PNG Afternoon floral tea illustration transparent background editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617489/png-afternoon-floral-tea-illustration-transparent-background-editable-designView license
Pewter Mug (c. 1936) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067698/pewter-mug-c-1936-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Pewter Mug (c. 1936) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067693/pewter-mug-c-1936-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
Social media lifestyle, editable colorful design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519282/social-media-lifestyle-editable-colorful-designView license
Pewter Creamer (c. 1937) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076331/pewter-creamer-c-1937-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
Editable coffee cup, collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9245792/editable-coffee-cup-collage-remixView license
Silver Mug (c. 1937) by Hans Westendorff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077205/silver-mug-c-1937-hans-westendorffFree Image from public domain license
Coffee cup mobile wallpaper, editable collage remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9255228/coffee-cup-mobile-wallpaper-editable-collage-remix-designView license
Pewter Tankard (c. 1936) by John Dixon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067785/pewter-tankard-c-1936-john-dixonFree Image from public domain license