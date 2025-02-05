Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagesaucerartwatercolourpublic domainfoodplatepaintingsphotoPewter Plate (c. 1937) by Geoffrey HoltOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 830 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2832 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor teacup png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848060/watercolor-teacup-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseChina Plate (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073720/china-plate-c-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885616/editable-watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-remix-designView licenseSettee, Walnut (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076913/settee-walnut-c-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848278/watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll's Cradle (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074389/dolls-cradle-c-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885573/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView licenseMarquetry Table, Showing Style (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075808/marquetry-table-showing-style-c-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885657/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView licenseRestoration Drawing: Detail of Arch, Main Doorway, and Door, Mission-House (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076753/image-wood-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848390/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView licenseSaucer (c. 1937) by Joseph Sudekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076880/saucer-c-1937-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10691763/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView licenseCross over Main Entrance to Mission (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074258/cross-over-main-entrance-mission-c-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseTea time poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688316/tea-time-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCross over Main Entrance to Mission (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074260/cross-over-main-entrance-mission-c-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee, anywhere Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498366/coffee-anywhere-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseInkwell (c. 1937) by William Highhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075324/inkwell-c-1937-william-highFree Image from public domain licenseHot chocolate Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13271208/hot-chocolate-instagram-post-templateView licenseRestoration Drawing: Wall Decoration Over Doorway, Facade of Mission-House (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076742/image-animal-wood-artFree Image from public domain licenseLunch sandwich meal, aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11524574/lunch-sandwich-meal-aesthetic-background-editable-designView licenseSaucer (c. 1937) by Joseph Sudekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076873/saucer-c-1937-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain licenseCroissant & coffee background, aesthetic food digital painthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12044039/croissant-coffee-background-aesthetic-food-digital-paintView licenseDinner Platter (c. 1937) by Joseph Sudekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074349/dinner-platter-c-1937-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain licenseCroissant & coffee background, aesthetic food digital painthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12044781/croissant-coffee-background-aesthetic-food-digital-paintView licenseCurtain Tie-back (c. 1937) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074274/curtain-tie-back-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licenseLunch sandwich meal, aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11524605/lunch-sandwich-meal-aesthetic-background-editable-designView licenseDresser with Marble Top (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074589/dresser-with-marble-top-c-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic breakfast background, food digital painthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12043911/aesthetic-breakfast-background-food-digital-paintView licenseWall Painting and Door (Interior) (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077926/image-wood-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain licenseMorning coffee, early bird collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9792085/morning-coffee-early-bird-collage-remix-editable-designView licensePlatter (c. 1937) by Joseph Sudekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076502/platter-c-1937-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain licenseLemon cheesecake background, dessert illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11978481/lemon-cheesecake-background-dessert-illustration-editable-designView licensePlatter (c. 1937) by Joseph Sudekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076501/platter-c-1937-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain licenseTable setting png element, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712786/table-setting-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseSideboard, Mahogany (1937) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077090/sideboard-mahogany-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseHot chocolate party poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14580112/hot-chocolate-party-poster-templateView licenseDoor, Facade of Mission House (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074468/door-facade-mission-house-1937-harry-mann-waddell-and-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseHot chocolate party Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13271207/hot-chocolate-party-instagram-post-templateView licenseWash Cabinet, with Marble Top and Semi-back (1937/1940) by Geoffrey Holt and William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078052/image-art-watercolour-furnitureFree Image from public domain license