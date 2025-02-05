rawpixel
Pewter Plate (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
Watercolor teacup png element, editable remix design
China Plate (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
Editable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix design
Settee, Walnut (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
Watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Doll's Cradle (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
Marquetry Table, Showing Style (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
Watercolor teacup, editable remix design
Restoration Drawing: Detail of Arch, Main Doorway, and Door, Mission-House (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
Watercolor teacup, editable remix design
Saucer (c. 1937) by Joseph Sudek
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
Cross over Main Entrance to Mission (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
Tea time poster template, editable text and design
Cross over Main Entrance to Mission (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
Coffee, anywhere Instagram post template, editable text
Inkwell (c. 1937) by William High
Hot chocolate Instagram post template
Restoration Drawing: Wall Decoration Over Doorway, Facade of Mission-House (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
Lunch sandwich meal, aesthetic background, editable design
Saucer (c. 1937) by Joseph Sudek
Croissant & coffee background, aesthetic food digital paint
Dinner Platter (c. 1937) by Joseph Sudek
Croissant & coffee background, aesthetic food digital paint
Curtain Tie-back (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
Lunch sandwich meal, aesthetic background, editable design
Dresser with Marble Top (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
Aesthetic breakfast background, food digital paint
Wall Painting and Door (Interior) (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
Morning coffee, early bird collage remix editable design
Platter (c. 1937) by Joseph Sudek
Lemon cheesecake background, dessert illustration, editable design
Platter (c. 1937) by Joseph Sudek
Table setting png element, aesthetic illustration, editable design
Sideboard, Mahogany (1937) by Geoffrey Holt
Hot chocolate party poster template
Door, Facade of Mission House (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
Hot chocolate party Instagram post template
Wash Cabinet, with Marble Top and Semi-back (1937/1940) by Geoffrey Holt and William Kieckhofel
