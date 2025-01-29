rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Pewter Tankard (c. 1937) by Harry Goodman
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartpublic domaindrawingspaintingmugphoto
Businesswoman motivating her team members in a meeting
Businesswoman motivating her team members in a meeting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901679/businesswoman-motivating-her-team-members-meetingView license
Pewter Tankard (1935/1942) by Harry Goodman
Pewter Tankard (1935/1942) by Harry Goodman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069371/pewter-tankard-19351942-harry-goodmanFree Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916601/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
Pewter Mug (1935/1942) by Harry Goodman
Pewter Mug (1935/1942) by Harry Goodman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061704/pewter-mug-19351942-harry-goodmanFree Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916605/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
Pewter Tankard (c. 1936) by Henry Meyers
Pewter Tankard (c. 1936) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067801/pewter-tankard-c-1936-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pewter Tankard (c. 1936) by Henry Meyers
Pewter Tankard (c. 1936) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067786/pewter-tankard-c-1936-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Silver Tankard (c. 1936) by Leo Drozdoff
Silver Tankard (c. 1936) by Leo Drozdoff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071474/silver-tankard-c-1936-leo-drozdoffFree Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916610/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
Pewter Box (c. 1937) by Harry Goodman
Pewter Box (c. 1937) by Harry Goodman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076310/pewter-box-c-1937-harry-goodmanFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pewter Sugar Bowl (c. 1937) by Harry Goodman
Pewter Sugar Bowl (c. 1937) by Harry Goodman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076355/pewter-sugar-bowl-c-1937-harry-goodmanFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pewter Teapot (c. 1937) by Harry Goodman
Pewter Teapot (c. 1937) by Harry Goodman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076352/pewter-teapot-c-1937-harry-goodmanFree Image from public domain license
Happy businesswomen in a meeting
Happy businesswomen in a meeting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14907409/happy-businesswomen-meetingView license
Pewter Tankard (c. 1936) by Henry Meyers
Pewter Tankard (c. 1936) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067797/pewter-tankard-c-1936-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
Happy businesswomen in a meeting
Happy businesswomen in a meeting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14907394/happy-businesswomen-meetingView license
Silver Tankard (c. 1937) by Charles Cullen
Silver Tankard (c. 1937) by Charles Cullen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077241/silver-tankard-c-1937-charles-cullenFree Image from public domain license
Businesswoman motivating her team members in a meeting
Businesswoman motivating her team members in a meeting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901753/businesswoman-motivating-her-team-members-meetingView license
Pewter Platter (c. 1937) by Harry Goodman
Pewter Platter (c. 1937) by Harry Goodman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076340/pewter-platter-c-1937-harry-goodmanFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pewter Mug (1935/1942) by Harry Goodman
Pewter Mug (1935/1942) by Harry Goodman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061706/pewter-mug-19351942-harry-goodmanFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pewter Teapot (c. 1937) by Harry Goodman
Pewter Teapot (c. 1937) by Harry Goodman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076369/pewter-teapot-c-1937-harry-goodmanFree Image from public domain license
Drawing class Facebook post template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
Drawing class Facebook post template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23254984/png-pencil-drawing-butterflyView license
Silver Tankard (c. 1937) by Hester Duany
Silver Tankard (c. 1937) by Hester Duany
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077251/silver-tankard-c-1937-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain license
Business people in a board room meeting
Business people in a board room meeting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901742/business-people-board-room-meetingView license
Pewter Tankard (c. 1936) by Charles Cullen
Pewter Tankard (c. 1936) by Charles Cullen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067791/pewter-tankard-c-1936-charles-cullenFree Image from public domain license
Businesswoman motivating her team members in a meeting
Businesswoman motivating her team members in a meeting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900769/businesswoman-motivating-her-team-members-meetingView license
Pewter Tankard (c. 1936) by Henry Meyers
Pewter Tankard (c. 1936) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067794/pewter-tankard-c-1936-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
Businesswoman motivating her team members in a meeting
Businesswoman motivating her team members in a meeting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901120/businesswoman-motivating-her-team-members-meetingView license
Enameled Pewter Beaker (c. 1937) by Harry Goodman
Enameled Pewter Beaker (c. 1937) by Harry Goodman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074710/enameled-pewter-beaker-c-1937-harry-goodmanFree Image from public domain license
Businesswoman motivating her team members in a meeting
Businesswoman motivating her team members in a meeting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901074/businesswoman-motivating-her-team-members-meetingView license
Pewter Tankard (c. 1936) by Henry Meyers
Pewter Tankard (c. 1936) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067806/pewter-tankard-c-1936-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
Businesswoman motivating her team members in a meeting
Businesswoman motivating her team members in a meeting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901091/businesswoman-motivating-her-team-members-meetingView license
Pewter Tankard (c. 1936) by Henry Meyers
Pewter Tankard (c. 1936) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067787/pewter-tankard-c-1936-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
New collection Instagram post template, editable text
New collection Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539382/new-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pewter Tankard (c. 1936) by Henry Meyers
Pewter Tankard (c. 1936) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067799/pewter-tankard-c-1936-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license