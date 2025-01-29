Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartpublic domaindrawingspaintingmugphotoPewter Tankard (c. 1937) by Harry GoodmanOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 881 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3900 x 2864 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBusinesswoman motivating her team members in a meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901679/businesswoman-motivating-her-team-members-meetingView licensePewter Tankard (1935/1942) by Harry Goodmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069371/pewter-tankard-19351942-harry-goodmanFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916601/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licensePewter Mug (1935/1942) by Harry Goodmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061704/pewter-mug-19351942-harry-goodmanFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916605/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licensePewter Tankard (c. 1936) by Henry Meyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067801/pewter-tankard-c-1936-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licensePewter Tankard (c. 1936) by Henry Meyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067786/pewter-tankard-c-1936-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSilver Tankard (c. 1936) by Leo Drozdoffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071474/silver-tankard-c-1936-leo-drozdoffFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916610/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licensePewter Box (c. 1937) by Harry Goodmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076310/pewter-box-c-1937-harry-goodmanFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licensePewter Sugar Bowl (c. 1937) by Harry Goodmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076355/pewter-sugar-bowl-c-1937-harry-goodmanFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licensePewter Teapot (c. 1937) by Harry Goodmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076352/pewter-teapot-c-1937-harry-goodmanFree Image from public domain licenseHappy businesswomen in a meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14907409/happy-businesswomen-meetingView licensePewter Tankard (c. 1936) by Henry Meyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067797/pewter-tankard-c-1936-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain licenseHappy businesswomen in a meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14907394/happy-businesswomen-meetingView licenseSilver Tankard (c. 1937) by Charles Cullenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077241/silver-tankard-c-1937-charles-cullenFree Image from public domain licenseBusinesswoman motivating her team members in a meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901753/businesswoman-motivating-her-team-members-meetingView licensePewter Platter (c. 1937) by Harry Goodmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076340/pewter-platter-c-1937-harry-goodmanFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licensePewter Mug (1935/1942) by Harry Goodmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061706/pewter-mug-19351942-harry-goodmanFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licensePewter Teapot (c. 1937) by Harry Goodmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076369/pewter-teapot-c-1937-harry-goodmanFree Image from public domain licenseDrawing class Facebook post template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23254984/png-pencil-drawing-butterflyView licenseSilver Tankard (c. 1937) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077251/silver-tankard-c-1937-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people in a board room meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901742/business-people-board-room-meetingView licensePewter Tankard (c. 1936) by Charles Cullenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067791/pewter-tankard-c-1936-charles-cullenFree Image from public domain licenseBusinesswoman motivating her team members in a meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900769/businesswoman-motivating-her-team-members-meetingView licensePewter Tankard (c. 1936) by Henry Meyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067794/pewter-tankard-c-1936-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain licenseBusinesswoman motivating her team members in a meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901120/businesswoman-motivating-her-team-members-meetingView licenseEnameled Pewter Beaker (c. 1937) by Harry Goodmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074710/enameled-pewter-beaker-c-1937-harry-goodmanFree Image from public domain licenseBusinesswoman motivating her team members in a meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901074/businesswoman-motivating-her-team-members-meetingView licensePewter Tankard (c. 1936) by Henry Meyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067806/pewter-tankard-c-1936-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain licenseBusinesswoman motivating her team members in a meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901091/businesswoman-motivating-her-team-members-meetingView licensePewter Tankard (c. 1936) by Henry Meyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067787/pewter-tankard-c-1936-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539382/new-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePewter Tankard (c. 1936) by Henry Meyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067799/pewter-tankard-c-1936-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license