Pewter Syrup Jar (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pewter Syrup Jug (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076361/pewter-syrup-jug-c-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059182/editable-victorian-lantern-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pewter Coffee Pot (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076330/pewter-coffee-pot-c-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license
Editable honey jar mobile phone, food digital art design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519427/editable-honey-jar-mobile-phone-food-digital-art-designView license
Jar (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075452/jar-c-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license
Editable dairy products background, food digital art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12349838/editable-dairy-products-background-food-digital-artView license
Silver Salt Spoon (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077216/silver-salt-spoon-c-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license
Onion & pickle jar background, vegetable food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11953427/onion-pickle-jar-background-vegetable-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Side Saddle - California Syle (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077147/side-saddle-california-syle-c-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license
Onion & pickle jar background, vegetable food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947635/onion-pickle-jar-background-vegetable-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Baptismal Font (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072959/baptismal-font-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license
Onion & pickle jar background, vegetable food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947634/onion-pickle-jar-background-vegetable-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Metal Vase (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075863/metal-vase-c-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license
Onion & pickle jar background, vegetable food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11941161/onion-pickle-jar-background-vegetable-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Side Saddle - California Syle (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077154/side-saddle-california-syle-c-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license
Water drinking reminder Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428290/water-drinking-reminder-facebook-post-templateView license
Restoration Drawing: Detail of Arch, Main Doorway, and Door, Mission-House (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076753/image-wood-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain license
Editable dairy products png element, food digital art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12415950/editable-dairy-products-png-element-food-digital-artView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073816/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license
Editable dairy products background, food digital art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12415978/editable-dairy-products-background-food-digital-artView license
Pewter Sugar Bowl (c. 1937) by Harry Goodman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076355/pewter-sugar-bowl-c-1937-harry-goodmanFree Image from public domain license
Body wash label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14532380/body-wash-label-template-editable-designView license
"Sultan's" Bit (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Eva Fox
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072811/sultans-bit-c-1937-harry-mann-waddell-and-eva-foxFree Image from public domain license
Editable dairy products, food digital art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12471519/editable-dairy-products-food-digital-artView license
Lazy Susan (c. 1940) by Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086260/lazy-susan-c-1940-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license
Editable magic potion bottle design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15228769/editable-magic-potion-bottle-design-element-setView license
Spade Bit (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077317/spade-bit-c-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license
Onion & pickle jar, vegetable food png illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947633/onion-pickle-jar-vegetable-food-png-illustration-editable-designView license
Baptismal Font (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072965/baptismal-font-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license
Editable dairy products, food digital art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511060/editable-dairy-products-food-digital-artView license
Prayer Bench (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076560/prayer-bench-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license
Editable dairy products mobile phone, food digital art design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12471483/editable-dairy-products-mobile-phone-food-digital-art-designView license
Door, Facade of Mission House (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074468/door-facade-mission-house-1937-harry-mann-waddell-and-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Refreshing water Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428322/refreshing-water-facebook-post-templateView license
Pewter Teapot (c. 1937) by Arthur G Merkley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076378/pewter-teapot-c-1937-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain license
Fresh flowers Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563628/fresh-flowers-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Wall Painting and Door (Interior) (1937) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077917/image-art-watercolour-wallFree Image from public domain license
Victorian lantern, editable vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057471/victorian-lantern-editable-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Chair (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073534/chair-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license