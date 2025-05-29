rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Piece of Cross-Stitch (c. 1937) by George Beyer
Save
Edit Image
cross stitchstitch patternborderpatterncrossartwatercolorvintage
Spring sale poster template
Spring sale poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537845/spring-sale-poster-templateView license
Needlepoint and Beadwork Square (c. 1937) by Erwin Schwabe
Needlepoint and Beadwork Square (c. 1937) by Erwin Schwabe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075964/needlepoint-and-beadwork-square-c-1937-erwin-schwabeFree Image from public domain license
Thank you poster template
Thank you poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537846/thank-you-poster-templateView license
Sampler (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
Sampler (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076827/sampler-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain license
Flash tattoos poster template, editable design and text
Flash tattoos poster template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475065/flash-tattoos-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView license
Sampler (c. 1937) by Clyde L Cheney
Sampler (c. 1937) by Clyde L Cheney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076828/sampler-c-1937-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain license
Manifestation quote Facebook story template
Manifestation quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14789688/manifestation-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Quilt - Appliqued in Bellflower Design (c. 1937) by Margaret Linsley
Quilt - Appliqued in Bellflower Design (c. 1937) by Margaret Linsley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076675/quilt-appliqued-bellflower-design-c-1937-margaret-linsleyFree Image from public domain license
Embroidery fabric png mockup, editable product design
Embroidery fabric png mockup, editable product design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14434232/embroidery-fabric-png-mockup-editable-product-designView license
Applique Quilt (c. 1937) by Suzanne Roy
Applique Quilt (c. 1937) by Suzanne Roy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072858/applique-quilt-c-1937-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain license
The remix Facebook story template
The remix Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444255/the-remix-facebook-story-templateView license
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075830/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain license
Music band Facebook story template
Music band Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444291/music-band-facebook-story-templateView license
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075148/handwoven-coverlet-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Embroidery fabric mockup, editable product design
Embroidery fabric mockup, editable product design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14433892/embroidery-fabric-mockup-editable-product-designView license
Sampler (c. 1937) by William Parkinson
Sampler (c. 1937) by William Parkinson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076842/sampler-c-1937-william-parkinsonFree Image from public domain license
Spring getaway Instagram post template
Spring getaway Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9972721/spring-getaway-instagram-post-templateView license
Beadwork Book Marker (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
Beadwork Book Marker (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072996/beadwork-book-marker-c-1937-edith-millerFree Image from public domain license
Adele Bloch-Bauer portrait background, Gustav Klimt's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
Adele Bloch-Bauer portrait background, Gustav Klimt's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552052/png-adult-altar-ancient-historyView license
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by William O Fletcher
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by William O Fletcher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075121/handwoven-coverlet-c-1937-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain license
Fresh start Facebook story template
Fresh start Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14789698/fresh-start-facebook-story-templateView license
Pieced and Quilted Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holme
Pieced and Quilted Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076380/pieced-and-quilted-coverlet-c-1937-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain license
Summer fragrance poster template, editable text and design
Summer fragrance poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526853/summer-fragrance-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Quilt - Log Cabin Pattern (c. 1936) by Magnus S Fossum
Quilt - Log Cabin Pattern (c. 1936) by Magnus S Fossum
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068213/quilt-log-cabin-pattern-c-1936-magnus-fossumFree Image from public domain license
Spring sale Instagram post template
Spring sale Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13000433/spring-sale-instagram-post-templateView license
Sampler (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
Sampler (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076840/sampler-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain license
Summer sale Instagram post template
Summer sale Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14692603/summer-sale-instagram-post-templateView license
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070129/coverlet-section-c-1936-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Enchanted Garden
Enchanted Garden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14946042/enchanted-gardenView license
Quilt (c. 1937) by Therkel Anderson
Quilt (c. 1937) by Therkel Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076635/quilt-c-1937-therkel-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Spring fragrance Instagram post template, editable text
Spring fragrance Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900199/spring-fragrance-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Sampler (c. 1937) by Alfred Walbeck
Sampler (c. 1937) by Alfred Walbeck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076835/sampler-c-1937-alfred-walbeckFree Image from public domain license
Japanese travel agency Facebook post template
Japanese travel agency Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12933351/japanese-travel-agency-facebook-post-templateView license
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075829/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain license
Travel to Japan Facebook post template
Travel to Japan Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12933465/travel-japan-facebook-post-templateView license
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastings
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075815/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Summer cocktails Instagram post template
Summer cocktails Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14692604/summer-cocktails-instagram-post-templateView license
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074054/coverlet-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Risograph shape element set, editable design
Risograph shape element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002525/risograph-shape-element-set-editable-designView license
Embroidered Picture (c. 1936) by Rex F Bush
Embroidered Picture (c. 1936) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065891/embroidered-picture-c-1936-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license