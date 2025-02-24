rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Pieced and Quilted Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holme
Save
Edit Image
star patternantique fabricstarfabricpatternartbuildingvintage
Good things Instagram story template
Good things Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14789973/good-things-instagram-story-templateView license
Pieced and Quilted Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holme
Pieced and Quilted Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076380/pieced-and-quilted-coverlet-c-1937-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain license
Poem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
Poem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23222672/image-cat-cartoon-paperView license
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holme
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075140/handwoven-coverlet-c-1937-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain license
Change quote Instagram story template
Change quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14789979/change-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holme
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075150/handwoven-coverlet-c-1937-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain license
Let your heart bloom editable design
Let your heart bloom editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22393299/let-your-heart-bloom-editable-designView license
Double Star Patchwork Quilt (c. 1939) by Maud M Holme
Double Star Patchwork Quilt (c. 1939) by Maud M Holme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083352/double-star-patchwork-quilt-c-1939-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain license
Happy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Happy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView license
Pieced Quilt - "Star Pattern" (c. 1938) by Maud M Holme
Pieced Quilt - "Star Pattern" (c. 1938) by Maud M Holme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080978/pieced-quilt-star-pattern-c-1938-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain license
Marxism editable poster template with portrait of Karl Marx
Marxism editable poster template with portrait of Karl Marx
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23051629/marxism-editable-poster-template-with-portrait-karl-marxView license
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074054/coverlet-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Free tutorial poster template
Free tutorial poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052160/free-tutorial-poster-templateView license
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by William McAuley
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by William McAuley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075153/handwoven-coverlet-c-1937-william-mcauleyFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with whimsical creatures surrounding a blank page editable design
Vintage collage with whimsical creatures surrounding a blank page editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22460314/image-stars-lion-transparent-pngView license
Infant's Quilt (Bed Covering) (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
Infant's Quilt (Bed Covering) (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075332/infants-quilt-bed-covering-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Aim for the moon editable design
Aim for the moon editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22405848/aim-for-the-moon-editable-designView license
Bedspread (Detail of Center) (c. 1937) by Charlotte Winter
Bedspread (Detail of Center) (c. 1937) by Charlotte Winter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073000/bedspread-detail-center-c-1937-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Ancient art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074040/coverlet-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Art auction poster template, editable text and design
Art auction poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759973/art-auction-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Quilted Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Quilted Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068216/quilted-coverlet-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Christmas playlist, editable Instagram post template
Christmas playlist, editable Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519420/christmas-playlist-editable-instagram-post-templateView license
Crib Quilt (c. 1937) by Cora Parker
Crib Quilt (c. 1937) by Cora Parker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074170/crib-quilt-c-1937-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage collage design element set
Editable vintage collage design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15492432/editable-vintage-collage-design-element-setView license
Quilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacob
Quilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacob
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087988/quilt-c-1941-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition post template, editable social media design
Ancient art exhibition post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9641724/ancient-art-exhibition-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074058/coverlet-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Room & linen spray label template, editable design
Room & linen spray label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14528400/room-linen-spray-label-template-editable-designView license
Coverlet (Wool) (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
Coverlet (Wool) (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074102/coverlet-wool-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Handmade gift poster template
Handmade gift poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052107/handmade-gift-poster-templateView license
Quilt Applique Pattern (c. 1939) by Maud M Holme
Quilt Applique Pattern (c. 1939) by Maud M Holme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084390/quilt-applique-pattern-c-1939-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain license
Editable religious illustration design element set
Editable religious illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15232948/editable-religious-illustration-design-element-setView license
Quilt - Oak Leaf (c. 1937) by Paul Ward
Quilt - Oak Leaf (c. 1937) by Paul Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076689/quilt-oak-leaf-c-1937-paul-wardFree Image from public domain license
Antique frame mockup, editable design
Antique frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8792324/antique-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Friendship Quilt (c. 1937) by Isabelle De Strange
Friendship Quilt (c. 1937) by Isabelle De Strange
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074979/friendship-quilt-c-1937-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage collage design element set
Editable vintage collage design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15492617/editable-vintage-collage-design-element-setView license
Textile from Quilt (c. 1937) by Millia Davenport
Textile from Quilt (c. 1937) by Millia Davenport
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077607/textile-from-quilt-c-1937-millia-davenportFree Image from public domain license
Vegan product Instagram story, editable social media design
Vegan product Instagram story, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213141/vegan-product-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView license
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075148/handwoven-coverlet-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license