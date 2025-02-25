rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Pieced and Quilted Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holme
Save
Edit Image
fabric motifsvintage floralfabricpatternartvintagedesignpublic domain
Happy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Happy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView license
Pieced and Quilted Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holme
Pieced and Quilted Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076379/pieced-and-quilted-coverlet-c-1937-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain license
Floral fragrance poster template
Floral fragrance poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13503223/floral-fragrance-poster-templateView license
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holme
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075140/handwoven-coverlet-c-1937-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain license
Floral fragrance poster template
Floral fragrance poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13503737/floral-fragrance-poster-templateView license
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holme
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075150/handwoven-coverlet-c-1937-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain license
Rose fragrance poster template
Rose fragrance poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13507044/rose-fragrance-poster-templateView license
Double Star Patchwork Quilt (c. 1939) by Maud M Holme
Double Star Patchwork Quilt (c. 1939) by Maud M Holme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083352/double-star-patchwork-quilt-c-1939-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView license
Quilted Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Quilted Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068216/quilted-coverlet-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView license
Quilt (1937) by Jacob Gielens
Quilt (1937) by Jacob Gielens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076655/quilt-1937-jacob-gielensFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote Instagram post template, editable summer design
Inspirational quote Instagram post template, editable summer design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18830641/inspirational-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-summer-designView license
Quilt Applique Pattern (c. 1939) by Maud M Holme
Quilt Applique Pattern (c. 1939) by Maud M Holme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084390/quilt-applique-pattern-c-1939-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain license
Wedding ornament, editable element set
Wedding ornament, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16543828/wedding-ornament-editable-element-setView license
Friendship Quilt (c. 1937) by Isabelle De Strange
Friendship Quilt (c. 1937) by Isabelle De Strange
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074979/friendship-quilt-c-1937-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain license
Perfume poster template
Perfume poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13506801/perfume-poster-templateView license
Applique and Quilted Coverlet (1935/1942) by Manuel G Runyan
Applique and Quilted Coverlet (1935/1942) by Manuel G Runyan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058808/applique-and-quilted-coverlet-19351942-manuel-runyanFree Image from public domain license
Rose stained glass, editable design element set
Rose stained glass, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15417968/rose-stained-glass-editable-design-element-setView license
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074054/coverlet-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Summer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Summer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22978125/image-texture-flower-sunglassesView license
Applique Quilt (Friendship Quilt) (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
Applique Quilt (Friendship Quilt) (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072865/applique-quilt-friendship-quilt-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Ancient art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Applique Quilt (c. 1936) by Suzanne Roy
Applique Quilt (c. 1936) by Suzanne Roy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064104/applique-quilt-c-1936-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain license
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Quilt (c. 1937) by Lillian Causey
Quilt (c. 1937) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076645/quilt-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license
Art auction poster template, editable text and design
Art auction poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759973/art-auction-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Coverlet-Applique Quilt (c. 1937) by Manuel G Runyan
Coverlet-Applique Quilt (c. 1937) by Manuel G Runyan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074094/coverlet-applique-quilt-c-1937-manuel-runyanFree Image from public domain license
Floral fragrance Facebook story template
Floral fragrance Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428545/floral-fragrance-facebook-story-templateView license
Applique Quilt (Friendship Quilt, or "Baltimo re Bride's Quilt") (c. 1942) by Mary Ann Burton
Applique Quilt (Friendship Quilt, or "Baltimo re Bride's Quilt") (c. 1942) by Mary Ann Burton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088456/image-patterns-art-watercolorFree Image from public domain license
Floral fragrance Instagram post template
Floral fragrance Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428526/floral-fragrance-instagram-post-templateView license
Coverlet (Applique Quilt) (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Coverlet (Applique Quilt) (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070128/coverlet-applique-quilt-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Perfume Instagram post template, aesthetic editable design
Perfume Instagram post template, aesthetic editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18629096/perfume-instagram-post-template-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Historic Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Historic Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066382/historic-coverlet-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition post template, editable social media design
Ancient art exhibition post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9641724/ancient-art-exhibition-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070084/coverlet-c-1936-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418745/embroidery-nature-textile-editable-design-element-setView license
Vintage floral quilt pattern illustration.
Vintage floral quilt pattern illustration.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20671805/vintage-floral-quilt-pattern-illustrationView license
Vegan product Instagram story, editable social media design
Vegan product Instagram story, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213141/vegan-product-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView license
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by William O Fletcher
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by William O Fletcher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075121/handwoven-coverlet-c-1937-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain license