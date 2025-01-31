rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Pie Plate (c. 1937) by Paul Ward
Save
Edit Image
woodartwatercolourpublic domainplatepaintingsknifepie
Thanksgiving traditional food set, editable design element
Thanksgiving traditional food set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15078448/thanksgiving-traditional-food-set-editable-design-elementView license
Pie Plate (c. 1936) by Rolland Livingstone
Pie Plate (c. 1936) by Rolland Livingstone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067914/pie-plate-c-1936-rolland-livingstoneFree Image from public domain license
Thanksgiving traditional food set, editable design element
Thanksgiving traditional food set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15078766/thanksgiving-traditional-food-set-editable-design-elementView license
Brooch (c. 1936) by Marie Mitchell
Brooch (c. 1936) by Marie Mitchell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070019/brooch-c-1936-marie-mitchellFree Image from public domain license
Thanksgiving traditional food set, editable design element
Thanksgiving traditional food set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15078822/thanksgiving-traditional-food-set-editable-design-elementView license
Pa. German Pie Plate (c. 1937) by Jessica Price
Pa. German Pie Plate (c. 1937) by Jessica Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076132/pa-german-pie-plate-c-1937-jessica-priceFree Image from public domain license
Cutlery set flat lay remix, editable design
Cutlery set flat lay remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670418/cutlery-set-flat-lay-remix-editable-designView license
Fire Shovel and Tongs (c. 1937) by Hans Korsch
Fire Shovel and Tongs (c. 1937) by Hans Korsch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074860/fire-shovel-and-tongs-c-1937-hans-korschFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513715/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Clamp Jack (c. 1937) by Eugene Bartz
Clamp Jack (c. 1937) by Eugene Bartz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073882/clamp-jack-c-1937-eugene-bartzFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10779019/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Pa. German Pie Plate (c. 1937) by American 20th Century
Pa. German Pie Plate (c. 1937) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076130/pa-german-pie-plate-c-1937-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514049/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Bootjack (c. 1937) by Albert Geuppert
Bootjack (c. 1937) by Albert Geuppert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073107/bootjack-c-1937-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514045/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Wooden Spoon and Fork (c. 1939) by John Cutting
Wooden Spoon and Fork (c. 1939) by John Cutting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085279/wooden-spoon-and-fork-c-1939-john-cuttingFree Image from public domain license
Ceramic plate mockup, editable design
Ceramic plate mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8895016/ceramic-plate-mockup-editable-designView license
Economy "Schnitzelbank" (c. 1937) by Ralph Atkinson
Economy "Schnitzelbank" (c. 1937) by Ralph Atkinson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074641/economy-schnitzelbank-c-1937-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain license
Table setting png element, aesthetic illustration, editable design
Table setting png element, aesthetic illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712786/table-setting-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView license
Embroidered Linen Collar (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
Embroidered Linen Collar (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074680/embroidered-linen-collar-c-1937-edith-millerFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, editable design
Table setting aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517759/table-setting-aesthetic-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Spur (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Spur (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077372/spur-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Dinner poster template, editable text and design
Dinner poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521806/dinner-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Clapper (c. 1940) by Hilda Olson
Clapper (c. 1940) by Hilda Olson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089138/clapper-c-1940-hilda-olsonFree Image from public domain license
Editable breakfast table, food business remix
Editable breakfast table, food business remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721503/editable-breakfast-table-food-business-remixView license
Wooden Grave Marker (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Wooden Grave Marker (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078288/wooden-grave-marker-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Dinner blog banner template, editable text
Dinner blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521803/dinner-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Dining Room Table (c. 1942) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Dining Room Table (c. 1942) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088570/dining-room-table-c-1942-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, editable design
Table setting aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517783/table-setting-aesthetic-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Table (c. 1937) by Frank Wenger
Table (c. 1937) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077552/table-c-1937-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Dinner Instagram story template, editable text
Dinner Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521820/dinner-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Handmade Soldering Iron (1939) by Harvey Thoss
Handmade Soldering Iron (1939) by Harvey Thoss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083684/handmade-soldering-iron-1939-harvey-thossFree Image from public domain license
Avocado toast breakfast background, food illustration, editable design
Avocado toast breakfast background, food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11978348/avocado-toast-breakfast-background-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Cookie Cutter (c. 1941) by George Beyer
Cookie Cutter (c. 1941) by George Beyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087594/cookie-cutter-c-1941-george-beyerFree Image from public domain license
Lobster boil background, seafood digital painting, editable design
Lobster boil background, seafood digital painting, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11928160/lobster-boil-background-seafood-digital-painting-editable-designView license
Chopping Knife (c. 1941) by Nicholas Amantea
Chopping Knife (c. 1941) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087531/chopping-knife-c-1941-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Avocado toast breakfast background, food illustration, editable design
Avocado toast breakfast background, food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11985620/avocado-toast-breakfast-background-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Walking Stick (c. 1937) by Frank Gray
Walking Stick (c. 1937) by Frank Gray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077903/walking-stick-c-1937-frank-grayFree Image from public domain license
Lobster boil background, seafood digital painting, editable design
Lobster boil background, seafood digital painting, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11928224/lobster-boil-background-seafood-digital-painting-editable-designView license
Crimping Wheel (c. 1939) by John Wilkes
Crimping Wheel (c. 1939) by John Wilkes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083241/crimping-wheel-c-1939-john-wilkesFree Image from public domain license