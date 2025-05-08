rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Pillow Sampler (c. 1937) by Edith Magnette
Save
Edit Image
pillowembroideryflowers public domaincc0roseflowerplantpattern
PNG Vintage wild flower illustration, ripped paper mockup element, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
PNG Vintage wild flower illustration, ripped paper mockup element, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253857/png-bloom-blossom-collage-elementView license
Quilt (c. 1941) by Edith Magnette
Quilt (c. 1941) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087989/quilt-c-1941-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Cushion, sofa mockup, home interior, editable design
Cushion, sofa mockup, home interior, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8887713/cushion-sofa-mockup-home-interior-editable-designView license
Silk Patchwork for Pillow (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
Silk Patchwork for Pillow (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071058/silk-patchwork-for-pillow-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Cushion cover mockup, floral pattern design
Cushion cover mockup, floral pattern design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7500580/cushion-cover-mockup-floral-pattern-designView license
Chemise (c. 1937) by Edith Magnette
Chemise (c. 1937) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073586/chemise-c-1937-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic flower, editable collage remix design
Aesthetic flower, editable collage remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9187548/aesthetic-flower-editable-collage-remix-designView license
Embroidery (1937) by Edith Magnette
Embroidery (1937) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074692/embroidery-1937-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Feminine vintage floral background, pink flowers illustration, editable design
Feminine vintage floral background, pink flowers illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217828/feminine-vintage-floral-background-pink-flowers-illustration-editable-designView license
Beadwork Book Marker (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
Beadwork Book Marker (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072996/beadwork-book-marker-c-1937-edith-millerFree Image from public domain license
Cushion, pillow cover mockup, interior design
Cushion, pillow cover mockup, interior design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7418116/cushion-pillow-cover-mockup-interior-designView license
Pin Cushion (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
Pin Cushion (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070212/pin-cushion-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic nature & animal embroidery craft, editable design element set
Aesthetic nature & animal embroidery craft, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13729189/aesthetic-nature-animal-embroidery-craft-editable-design-element-setView license
Purse (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
Purse (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068129/purse-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Pillowcase mockup, bedroom, interior design
Pillowcase mockup, bedroom, interior design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7179865/pillowcase-mockup-bedroom-interior-designView license
Chintz Border (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
Chintz Border (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073719/chintz-border-c-1937-edith-millerFree Image from public domain license
White flower bouquet, editable collage remix design
White flower bouquet, editable collage remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9594961/white-flower-bouquet-editable-collage-remix-designView license
Apron (c. 1939) by Edith Magnette
Apron (c. 1939) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082511/apron-c-1939-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Flower border watercolor illustration, editable design set
Flower border watercolor illustration, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14121401/flower-border-watercolor-illustration-editable-design-setView license
Fiddle-back Chair (c. 1937) by Edith Magnette
Fiddle-back Chair (c. 1937) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074736/fiddle-back-chair-c-1937-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic nature & animal embroidery craft, editable design element set
Aesthetic nature & animal embroidery craft, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13725875/aesthetic-nature-animal-embroidery-craft-editable-design-element-setView license
Fiddle-back Chair (c. 1937) by Edith Magnette
Fiddle-back Chair (c. 1937) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074737/fiddle-back-chair-c-1937-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
White flower bouquet, editable collage remix design
White flower bouquet, editable collage remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9594960/white-flower-bouquet-editable-collage-remix-designView license
Lining of Baby's Hood (c. 1937) by Florence Earl
Lining of Baby's Hood (c. 1937) by Florence Earl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075704/lining-babys-hood-c-1937-florence-earlFree Image from public domain license
Circle flowers frame aesthetic background, editable design
Circle flowers frame aesthetic background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11895475/circle-flowers-frame-aesthetic-background-editable-designView license
Sampler (c. 1940) by Charles Roadman
Sampler (c. 1940) by Charles Roadman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086668/sampler-c-1940-charles-roadmanFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage collage frame background
Editable vintage collage frame background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516780/editable-vintage-collage-frame-backgroundView license
Embroidered Purse (c. 1941) by Isabella Ruth Doerfler
Embroidered Purse (c. 1941) by Isabella Ruth Doerfler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087735/embroidered-purse-c-1941-isabella-ruth-doerflerFree Image from public domain license
White flower bouquet, editable collage remix design
White flower bouquet, editable collage remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591596/white-flower-bouquet-editable-collage-remix-designView license
Hand Blocked Chintz (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
Hand Blocked Chintz (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066259/hand-blocked-chintz-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Flower border watercolor illustration, editable design set
Flower border watercolor illustration, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14102005/flower-border-watercolor-illustration-editable-design-setView license
Printed Quilt Patches (1935/1942) by Edith Magnette
Printed Quilt Patches (1935/1942) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061990/printed-quilt-patches-19351942-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper png mockup element, Camellia flower transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, Camellia flower transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258090/png-camellia-flower-customizable-cut-outView license
Woven Coverlet (c. 1939) by Edith Magnette
Woven Coverlet (c. 1939) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085282/woven-coverlet-c-1939-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Love word sticker png element, editable botanical animal font design
Love word sticker png element, editable botanical animal font design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891356/love-word-sticker-png-element-editable-botanical-animal-font-designView license
Cotton Bag (c. 1937) by Hazel Sheckler
Cotton Bag (c. 1937) by Hazel Sheckler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074021/cotton-bag-c-1937-hazel-shecklerFree Image from public domain license
Embroidery floral frame
Embroidery floral frame
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996735/embroidery-floral-frameView license
Beaded Bag (c. 1938) by Ralph Atkinson
Beaded Bag (c. 1938) by Ralph Atkinson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078585/beaded-bag-c-1938-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic watercolor flower set, editable design
Aesthetic watercolor flower set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706335/aesthetic-watercolor-flower-set-editable-designView license
Sampler (c. 1937) by Clyde L Cheney
Sampler (c. 1937) by Clyde L Cheney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076828/sampler-c-1937-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain license