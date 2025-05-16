Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacewoodpersonartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingspillarPipe Bowl (c. 1937) by Carl KeksiOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 900 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3072 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarColorful space portal background, surreal escapismhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817213/colorful-space-portal-background-surreal-escapismView licensePipe Bowl (c. 1937) by Carl Keksihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076418/pipe-bowl-c-1937-carl-keksiFree Image from public domain licenseNapoleon illustration editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14858368/napoleon-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView licenseMast Sheath (1937) by Lucille Chabothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075809/mast-sheath-1937-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain licenseColorful space portal background, surreal escapismhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11818330/colorful-space-portal-background-surreal-escapismView licenseToby Mug (c. 1937) by Cleo Lovetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077668/toby-mug-c-1937-cleo-lovettFree Image from public domain licenseColorful space portal HD wallpaper, surreal escapismhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11818303/colorful-space-portal-wallpaper-surreal-escapismView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Einar Heiberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073790/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-einar-heibergFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseTrivet (c. 1941) by Edward Bashawhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088315/trivet-c-1941-edward-bashawFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licensePipe Head: Lincoln (c. 1937) by Carl Keksihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076421/pipe-head-lincoln-c-1937-carl-keksiFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView licenseNegro Hand Puppet (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067237/negro-hand-puppet-c-1936-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain licenseGrant Wood's editable American Gothic, famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926981/png-american-gothic-antique-artView licenseOld Nick, the Devil (c. 1936) by Florian Rokitahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067266/old-nick-the-devil-c-1936-florian-rokitaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseHitching Post Finial (c. 1940) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086064/hitching-post-finial-c-1940-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseThree Notch Survey Mark (c. 1938) by Manuel G Runyanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081946/three-notch-survey-mark-c-1938-manuel-runyanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseTin and Painted Glass Cross, Church or Home Use (c. 1936) by E Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072120/tin-and-painted-glass-cross-church-home-use-c-1936-boydFree Image from public domain licenseInternational playgroup Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDecorated Wooden Posthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9296080/decorated-wooden-postFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor people collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323988/editable-watercolor-people-collage-remixView licenseBootjack & Slipper-Holder (c. 1940) by Marius Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088979/bootjack-slipper-holder-c-1940-marius-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseArt festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696424/art-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseFigurehead (1935/1942) by Elizabeth Moutalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060474/figurehead-19351942-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196948/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView licensePreserve Dish (1936) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068067/preserve-dish-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic woman line art backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513085/aesthetic-woman-line-art-backgroundView licensePanelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8329907/panelFree Image from public domain licenseArch pillar border background, William Morris' flower pattern, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696484/png-ancient-arch-pillarView licenseWall Shelf (c. 1937) by Carl Keksihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078012/wall-shelf-c-1937-carl-keksiFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman in park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView licenseKetoh (Bow Guard) by Unidentified Makerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265432/ketoh-bow-guard-unidentified-makerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseSeated Female Deity by Unidentified artisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9266058/seated-female-deity-unidentified-artistFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView licensePipe Bowl (c. 1938) by Carl Keksihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081013/pipe-bowl-c-1938-carl-keksiFree Image from public domain license