rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Pitcher (c. 1937) by George Loughridge
Save
Edit Image
honey beeanimalpatternartwatercolourbeepublic domaincoffee
World Bee Day Instagram post template, editable text
World Bee Day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11761453/world-bee-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pitcher (c. 1937) by George Loughridge
Pitcher (c. 1937) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076442/pitcher-c-1937-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Yellow grid patterned background, bees border, editable design
Yellow grid patterned background, bees border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058426/yellow-grid-patterned-background-bees-border-editable-designView license
Bishop Hill: Pitcher (c. 1936) by James H C Vail
Bishop Hill: Pitcher (c. 1936) by James H C Vail
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064333/bishop-hill-pitcher-c-1936-james-vailFree Image from public domain license
Bees and flower, creative remix, editable design
Bees and flower, creative remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057427/bees-and-flower-creative-remix-editable-designView license
Jug (probably 1937/1938) by George Loughridge
Jug (probably 1937/1938) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075529/jug-probably-19371938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Bees hexagon frame, creative remix, editable design
Bees hexagon frame, creative remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058353/bees-hexagon-frame-creative-remix-editable-designView license
Crock (c. 1937) by Annie B Johnston
Crock (c. 1937) by Annie B Johnston
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074249/crock-c-1937-annie-johnstonFree Image from public domain license
Wrinkled paper textured background, bees border, editable design
Wrinkled paper textured background, bees border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058415/wrinkled-paper-textured-background-bees-border-editable-designView license
Jug (c. 1937) by George Loughridge
Jug (c. 1937) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075527/jug-c-1937-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Bees hexagon frame, creative remix, editable design
Bees hexagon frame, creative remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057820/bees-hexagon-frame-creative-remix-editable-designView license
Stoneware Jar (c. 1937) by Annie B Johnston
Stoneware Jar (c. 1937) by Annie B Johnston
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077451/stoneware-jar-c-1937-annie-johnstonFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic insects botanical, paper craft editable remix
Aesthetic insects botanical, paper craft editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612587/aesthetic-insects-botanical-paper-craft-editable-remixView license
Stoneware Jar (c. 1937) by Annie B Johnston
Stoneware Jar (c. 1937) by Annie B Johnston
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077448/stoneware-jar-c-1937-annie-johnstonFree Image from public domain license
Yellow grid patterned background, bees border, editable design
Yellow grid patterned background, bees border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058425/yellow-grid-patterned-background-bees-border-editable-designView license
Jug (1937) by George Loughridge
Jug (1937) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075530/jug-1937-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic insects botanical, paper craft editable remix
Aesthetic insects botanical, paper craft editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613351/aesthetic-insects-botanical-paper-craft-editable-remixView license
Stoneware Jar (c. 1937) by Annie B Johnston
Stoneware Jar (c. 1937) by Annie B Johnston
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077429/stoneware-jar-c-1937-annie-johnstonFree Image from public domain license
Editable butterfly nature desktop wallpaper
Editable butterfly nature desktop wallpaper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10503013/editable-butterfly-nature-desktop-wallpaperView license
Pitcher (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
Pitcher (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081015/pitcher-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Editable bee insect design element set
Editable bee insect design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322649/editable-bee-insect-design-element-setView license
Pitcher (c. 1937) by Paul Ward
Pitcher (c. 1937) by Paul Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076459/pitcher-c-1937-paul-wardFree Image from public domain license
Bees and flower png, note paper remix, editable design
Bees and flower png, note paper remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056024/bees-and-flower-png-note-paper-remix-editable-designView license
Jar (c. 1937) by George Loughridge
Jar (c. 1937) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075394/jar-c-1937-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
World Bee Day Instagram post template, editable text
World Bee Day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12472752/world-bee-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Stoneware Jug (c. 1937) by Annie B Johnston
Stoneware Jug (c. 1937) by Annie B Johnston
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077465/stoneware-jug-c-1937-annie-johnstonFree Image from public domain license
Wrinkled paper textured background, bees border, editable design
Wrinkled paper textured background, bees border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058414/wrinkled-paper-textured-background-bees-border-editable-designView license
Theeservies met een veelkleurig bloemendecor (c. 1930 - c. 1940) by Wilkinson Ltd and Clarice Cliff
Theeservies met een veelkleurig bloemendecor (c. 1930 - c. 1940) by Wilkinson Ltd and Clarice Cliff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13748424/photo-image-honey-bee-art-black-backgroundFree Image from public domain license
Organic honey Instagram post template, editable text
Organic honey Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12472729/organic-honey-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Jar (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capelli
Jar (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075415/jar-c-1937-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Nature-inspired embroidery animal designs, editable element set
Nature-inspired embroidery animal designs, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16496136/nature-inspired-embroidery-animal-designs-editable-element-setView license
Crock (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
Crock (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079514/crock-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Bees and flower, note paper remix, editable design
Bees and flower, note paper remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058365/bees-and-flower-note-paper-remix-editable-designView license
Silk Lace (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
Silk Lace (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077153/silk-lace-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Bees and flower, note paper remix, editable design
Bees and flower, note paper remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057664/bees-and-flower-note-paper-remix-editable-designView license
Stoneware Jar (c. 1937) by Annie B Johnston
Stoneware Jar (c. 1937) by Annie B Johnston
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077431/stoneware-jar-c-1937-annie-johnstonFree Image from public domain license
Wrinkled paper textured background, bees border, editable design
Wrinkled paper textured background, bees border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058424/wrinkled-paper-textured-background-bees-border-editable-designView license
Stoneware Jar (c. 1937) by Annie B Johnston
Stoneware Jar (c. 1937) by Annie B Johnston
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077447/stoneware-jar-c-1937-annie-johnstonFree Image from public domain license
Wrinkled paper textured background, bees border, editable design
Wrinkled paper textured background, bees border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058422/wrinkled-paper-textured-background-bees-border-editable-designView license
Stoneware Churn (c. 1937) by Annie B Johnston
Stoneware Churn (c. 1937) by Annie B Johnston
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077419/stoneware-churn-c-1937-annie-johnstonFree Image from public domain license