Pitcher (1937) by Wilford H Shurtliff
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Comb Case (1937) by Wilford H Shurtliff
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Pitcher (c. 1937) by Arthur Wegg
Flea market poster template, editable text and design
Hardanger (1937) by Wilford H Shurtliff
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Creamer (c. 1936) by Thomas Holloway
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Wilford H Shurtliff
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Pitcher (Ecclesiastical) (1938) by N H Yeckley
Flea market blog banner template, editable text
Economy Redware Pitcher (c. 1937) by Ralph Atkinson
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Pitcher (c. 1937) by John Tarantino
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
Pitcher (probably 1937/1938) by Frank Fumagalli
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Cream Pitcher (c. 1938) by Wilford H Shurtliff
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Small Pitcher (c. 1937) by Thomas Holloway
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Jug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Copper Cruet (1937) by Edward Jewett
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Batter Pitcher (c. 1937) by J Howard Iams
White tea label template
Mug (1935/1942) by S Brodsky
Shipping orders, colorful 3d editable design
Copper Cruet (1937) by Edward Jewett
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Redware Pitcher (probably 1939/1940) by Betty Jacob
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Toleware Syrup Pitcher (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
Pitcher (c. 1937) by George Loughridge
Aesthetic flowers, editable element set
Pitcher (1937) by Francis Law Durand
