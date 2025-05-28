rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Pitcher (c. 1937) by John Tarantino
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotovasecanjar
Pottery masterclass poster template
Pottery masterclass poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879369/pottery-masterclass-poster-templateView license
Pitcher (1938) by John Tarantino
Pitcher (1938) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081009/pitcher-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10560755/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
Pitcher (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089532/pitcher-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852216/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Crock (c. 1937) by John Tarantino
Crock (c. 1937) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074186/crock-c-1937-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887212/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1937) by John Tarantino
Pitcher (c. 1937) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076448/pitcher-c-1937-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase png element, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851672/watercolor-flower-vase-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Jar (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
Jar (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080377/jar-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887314/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Crock (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
Crock (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089351/crock-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887269/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Two Gallon Crock (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
Two Gallon Crock (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082111/two-gallon-crock-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851945/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Crock (c. 1939) by Anne Nemtzoff
Crock (c. 1939) by Anne Nemtzoff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083245/crock-c-1939-anne-nemtzoffFree Image from public domain license
Pottery masterclass Facebook post template, editable design
Pottery masterclass Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680432/pottery-masterclass-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Crock (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberg
Crock (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089344/crock-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Pottery masterclass Instagram story template
Pottery masterclass Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879372/pottery-masterclass-instagram-story-templateView license
Jar (c. 1941) by John Tarantino
Jar (c. 1941) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087889/jar-c-1941-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Canned food, pickles, ham, tomato sauce png illustration, editable design
Canned food, pickles, ham, tomato sauce png illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947672/canned-food-pickles-ham-tomato-sauce-png-illustration-editable-designView license
Water Cooler (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
Water Cooler (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087120/water-cooler-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Canned food, pickles, ham, tomato sauce illustration, editable design
Canned food, pickles, ham, tomato sauce illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11941442/canned-food-pickles-ham-tomato-sauce-illustration-editable-designView license
Crock (c. 1937) by Jessica Price
Crock (c. 1937) by Jessica Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074219/crock-c-1937-jessica-priceFree Image from public domain license
Canned food, pickles, ham, tomato sauce illustration, editable design
Canned food, pickles, ham, tomato sauce illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947673/canned-food-pickles-ham-tomato-sauce-illustration-editable-designView license
Wine Keg (c. 1939) by John Tarantino
Wine Keg (c. 1939) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085239/wine-keg-c-1939-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Canned food, pickles, ham, tomato sauce illustration, editable design
Canned food, pickles, ham, tomato sauce illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11953469/canned-food-pickles-ham-tomato-sauce-illustration-editable-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070251/pitcher-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Canned food, pickles, ham, tomato sauce illustration, editable design
Canned food, pickles, ham, tomato sauce illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947674/canned-food-pickles-ham-tomato-sauce-illustration-editable-designView license
Crock (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
Crock (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074234/crock-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Pottery masterclass blog banner template
Pottery masterclass blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879364/pottery-masterclass-blog-banner-templateView license
Crock (c. 1953) by John Fisk
Crock (c. 1953) by John Fisk
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088848/crock-c-1953-john-fiskFree Image from public domain license
Supermarket Instagram post template, editable text
Supermarket Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11950600/supermarket-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Preserving Jar (c. 1938) by Clyde L Cheney
Preserving Jar (c. 1938) by Clyde L Cheney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081137/preserving-jar-c-1938-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain license
Onion & pickle jar background, vegetable food illustration, editable design
Onion & pickle jar background, vegetable food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11953427/onion-pickle-jar-background-vegetable-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Miniature Crock (c. 1937) by Janet Riza
Miniature Crock (c. 1937) by Janet Riza
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075864/miniature-crock-c-1937-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain license
Onion & pickle jar background, vegetable food illustration, editable design
Onion & pickle jar background, vegetable food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947635/onion-pickle-jar-background-vegetable-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070257/pitcher-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Onion & pickle jar background, vegetable food illustration, editable design
Onion & pickle jar background, vegetable food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947634/onion-pickle-jar-background-vegetable-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Pa. German Pitcher (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
Pa. German Pitcher (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076136/pa-german-pitcher-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license