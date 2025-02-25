rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Pitcher (probably 1937/1938) by Giacinto Capelli
Save
Edit Image
roseflowerplantpatternartwatercolourpublic domaindrawing
Pink watercolor background, editable rose border design, remixed by rawpixel
Pink watercolor background, editable rose border design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685783/pink-watercolor-background-editable-rose-border-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bowl (1938) by Giacinto Capelli
Bowl (1938) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078703/bowl-1938-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Pink rose frame, editable floral round badge
Pink rose frame, editable floral round badge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9831215/pink-rose-frame-editable-floral-round-badgeView license
Pitcher (1938) by Giacinto Capelli
Pitcher (1938) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081048/pitcher-1938-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic ballerina background, watercolor rose
Aesthetic ballerina background, watercolor rose
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8517952/aesthetic-ballerina-background-watercolor-roseView license
Christmas Light (1938) by Giacinto Capelli
Christmas Light (1938) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079262/christmas-light-1938-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage watercolor flower pattern illustration
Editable vintage watercolor flower pattern illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9070955/editable-vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-illustrationView license
Vase (c. 1938) by Giacinto Capelli
Vase (c. 1938) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082136/vase-c-1938-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Vintage watercolor flower pattern background illustration
Vintage watercolor flower pattern background illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048612/vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-background-illustrationView license
Jar (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capelli
Jar (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075413/jar-c-1937-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic watercolor flower pattern background, vintage illustration
Aesthetic watercolor flower pattern background, vintage illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048625/aesthetic-watercolor-flower-pattern-background-vintage-illustrationView license
Tumbler (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capelli
Tumbler (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077812/tumbler-c-1937-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Vintage watercolor flower pattern, editable aesthetic botanical illustration
Vintage watercolor flower pattern, editable aesthetic botanical illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062018/vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-editable-aesthetic-botanical-illustrationView license
Pitcher (c. 1939) by Giacinto Capelli
Pitcher (c. 1939) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084240/pitcher-c-1939-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Vintage watercolor flower pattern background illustration
Vintage watercolor flower pattern background illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048771/vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-background-illustrationView license
Lamp (c. 1938) by Giacinto Capelli
Lamp (c. 1938) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080471/lamp-c-1938-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage watercolor flower pattern illustration
Editable vintage watercolor flower pattern illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062036/editable-vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-illustrationView license
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086466/pitcher-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage watercolor flower pattern illustration
Editable vintage watercolor flower pattern illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061887/editable-vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-illustrationView license
Jar (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capelli
Jar (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075415/jar-c-1937-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Vintage watercolor flower pattern, editable aesthetic botanical illustration
Vintage watercolor flower pattern, editable aesthetic botanical illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061995/vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-editable-aesthetic-botanical-illustrationView license
Vase (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capelli
Vase (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077852/vase-c-1937-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic watercolor flower pattern background, vintage illustration
Aesthetic watercolor flower pattern background, vintage illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048613/aesthetic-watercolor-flower-pattern-background-vintage-illustrationView license
Jar (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capelli
Jar (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075411/jar-c-1937-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Vintage watercolor flower pattern background illustration
Vintage watercolor flower pattern background illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048735/vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-background-illustrationView license
Sugar Bowl (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capelli
Sugar Bowl (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077513/sugar-bowl-c-1937-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage watercolor flower pattern illustration
Editable vintage watercolor flower pattern illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056685/editable-vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-illustrationView license
Ring Bottle (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
Ring Bottle (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086618/ring-bottle-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Vintage watercolor flower pattern background illustration
Vintage watercolor flower pattern background illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048624/vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-background-illustrationView license
Pitcher (1937) by Giacinto Capelli
Pitcher (1937) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076436/pitcher-1937-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Vintage watercolor flower pattern, editable aesthetic botanical illustration
Vintage watercolor flower pattern, editable aesthetic botanical illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061877/vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-editable-aesthetic-botanical-illustrationView license
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089551/pitcher-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic watercolor flower pattern background, vintage illustration
Aesthetic watercolor flower pattern background, vintage illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048653/aesthetic-watercolor-flower-pattern-background-vintage-illustrationView license
Pa. German Jardiniere (c. 1939) by Giacinto Capelli
Pa. German Jardiniere (c. 1939) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084135/pa-german-jardiniere-c-1939-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Vintage flower pattern desktop wallpaper, editable watercolor botanical illustration
Vintage flower pattern desktop wallpaper, editable watercolor botanical illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062021/png-aesthetic-art-artworkView license
Pitcher (c. 1938) by Giacinto Capelli
Pitcher (c. 1938) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081032/pitcher-c-1938-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower pattern desktop wallpaper, editable aesthetic botanical illustration
Watercolor flower pattern desktop wallpaper, editable aesthetic botanical illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062049/png-aesthetic-art-artworkView license
Pa. German Plate (c. 1938) by Giacinto Capelli
Pa. German Plate (c. 1938) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080819/pa-german-plate-c-1938-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Vintage flower pattern desktop wallpaper, editable watercolor botanical illustration
Vintage flower pattern desktop wallpaper, editable watercolor botanical illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056683/png-aesthetic-art-artworkView license
Crock (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
Crock (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089359/crock-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license