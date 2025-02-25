Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotohumanPitcher (c. 1937) by Paul WardOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 967 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3301 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarInternational playgroup Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGlass Jug (c. 1940) by Paul Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085958/glass-jug-c-1940-paul-wardFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView licensePitcher (1937) by John Fiskhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076431/pitcher-1937-john-fiskFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor people collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323988/editable-watercolor-people-collage-remixView licensePitcher (c. 1937) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076448/pitcher-c-1937-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman in park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView licenseSmall Pitcher (c. 1937) by Thomas Hollowayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077293/small-pitcher-c-1937-thomas-hollowayFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licensePitcher (c. 1937) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076442/pitcher-c-1937-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic woman line art backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513085/aesthetic-woman-line-art-backgroundView licenseEconomy Redware Pitcher (c. 1937) by Ralph Atkinsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074663/economy-redware-pitcher-c-1937-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199299/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseJug (c. 1937) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075509/jug-c-1937-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889884/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licensePitcher (c. 1937) by Joseph Sudekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076440/pitcher-c-1937-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseCream Pitcher (1936) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070192/cream-pitcher-1936-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseBowl (c. 1937) by Hugh Clarkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073136/bowl-c-1937-hugh-clarkeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889924/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseBatter Pitcher (c. 1937) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072977/batter-pitcher-c-1937-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867322/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseSilver Christening Bowl (c. 1937) by Paul Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077167/silver-christening-bowl-c-1937-paul-wardFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867102/watercolor-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseCream Pitcher (c. 1937) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074153/cream-pitcher-c-1937-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas snowman during Winter png, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12518833/christmas-snowman-during-winter-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseStoneware Pitcher (c. 1939) by Richard Barnetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084796/stoneware-pitcher-c-1939-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain licenseKid's art class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467824/kids-art-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGlass Water Pitcher (c. 1940) by Paul Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085972/glass-water-pitcher-c-1940-paul-wardFree Image from public domain licenseCostume contest Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474503/costume-contest-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePitcher (1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076464/pitcher-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441899/watercolor-woman-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licensePitcher (c. 1937) by Max Soltmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076425/pitcher-c-1937-max-soltmannFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licensePitcher (1937) by Ralph Atkinsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076458/pitcher-1937-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867225/watercolor-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseToleware Syrup Pitcher (c. 1937) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077693/toleware-syrup-pitcher-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889909/watercolor-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseStoneware Jug (c. 1937) by Annie B Johnstonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077476/stoneware-jug-c-1937-annie-johnstonFree Image from public domain license