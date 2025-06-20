Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotohumanantiquePitcher (c. 1937) by Francis Law DurandOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 973 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3322 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePitcher (1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076464/pitcher-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseTorn Paper Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/24156396/torn-paper-effectView licenseGlass Pitcher (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075027/glass-pitcher-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseWoman illustration, celestial black background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10235943/woman-illustration-celestial-black-background-editable-designView licensePitcher (Individual Creamer) (1935/1942) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069472/pitcher-individual-creamer-19351942-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseStage Office Sign (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077383/stage-office-sign-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStage Office Sign (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077364/stage-office-sign-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseInstitution of arts logo editable Facebook post template, original art illustration from Wassily Kandinskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050396/png-person-artsView licensePitcher (1938) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081054/pitcher-1938-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseCream Pitcher (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074161/cream-pitcher-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseExpressionism Facebook post template, original art illustration from Wassily Kandinsky, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23306918/image-person-art-vintageView licenseSyrup Pitcher (c. 1937) by Thomas Hollowayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077529/syrup-pitcher-c-1937-thomas-hollowayFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseCandlestick (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073367/candlestick-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor people collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323988/editable-watercolor-people-collage-remixView licenseCandy Container (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073382/candy-container-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseBeautiful spring park editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088232/beautiful-spring-park-editable-mixed-media-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChild's Sled (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073710/childs-sled-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseballoon shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597399/balloon-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChair (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073511/chair-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseMitts (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075905/mitts-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseBonaparte editable poster template with portrait of Napoleon Bonapartehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050231/bonaparte-editable-poster-template-with-portrait-napoleon-bonaparteView licenseCast Iron Dog (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073450/cast-iron-dog-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman in park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView licensePitcher (c. 1937) by Paul Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076459/pitcher-c-1937-paul-wardFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseQuilt Patches (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076690/quilt-patches-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseDecanter (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074296/decanter-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseSyrup Pitcher (c. 1937) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077532/syrup-pitcher-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441899/watercolor-woman-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseMantel Clock (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075784/mantel-clock-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseTutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWoven Quilt Details (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078349/woven-quilt-details-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license