Pitcher (1937) by Francis Law Durand
Watercolor floral balcony, editable remix design
Pitcher (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
Watercolor floral balcony, editable remix design
Pitcher (1938) by Francis Law Durand
Watercolor woman at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
Glass Pitcher (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
Watercolor floral balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
Pitcher (Individual Creamer) (1935/1942) by Francis Law Durand
Watercolor woman at balcony, editable remix design
Pickle Jar (c. 1939) by Francis Law Durand
Watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, editable remix design
Pickle Jar (c. 1939) by Francis Law Durand
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
Decanter (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
Small Pitcher (c. 1937) by Thomas Holloway
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
Pitcher (c. 1937) by George Loughridge
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
Pitcher (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durand
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
Fire Lighter Vase (1935/1942) by Francis Law Durand
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
Jug (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
Floral balcony mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Pitcher (Amberina) (1935/1942) by George Yanosko
Watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, editable remix design
Jug (c. 1937) by Charlotte Sperber
Watercolor woman at balcony, editable remix design
Demi-John Pottery (c. 1937) by John Jordan
Bride at balcony mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Jug (probably 1937) by Yolande Delasser
Bride at balcony mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Jug (probably 1937/1938) by George Loughridge
Woman at balcony mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Pitcher (c. 1937) by John Tarantino
Watercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Cream Pitcher (c. 1937) by Janet Riza
Watercolor Victorian woman png element, editable remix design
Candy Container (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
