rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Plaid Homespun (c. 1937) by Frank J Mace
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsbagphotorugcc0
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Homespun Cloth (1937) by Frank J Mace
Homespun Cloth (1937) by Frank J Mace
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075259/homespun-cloth-1937-frank-maceFree Image from public domain license
Study club Instagram post template
Study club Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451821/study-club-instagram-post-templateView license
Linsey Woolsey (c. 1937) by Frank J Mace
Linsey Woolsey (c. 1937) by Frank J Mace
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075703/linsey-woolsey-c-1937-frank-maceFree Image from public domain license
Champagne advertisement Instagram post template, editable text
Champagne advertisement Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597007/champagne-advertisement-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Plaid Homespun Cloth (c. 1937) by Clyde L Cheney
Plaid Homespun Cloth (c. 1937) by Clyde L Cheney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076491/plaid-homespun-cloth-c-1937-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain license
Shipping orders, colorful 3d editable design
Shipping orders, colorful 3d editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7707520/shipping-orders-colorful-editable-designView license
Linsey Woolsey (c. 1937) by Frank J Mace
Linsey Woolsey (c. 1937) by Frank J Mace
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075713/linsey-woolsey-c-1937-frank-maceFree Image from public domain license
Couple's hiking Instagram post template, editable text
Couple's hiking Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597468/couples-hiking-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bandanna (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
Bandanna (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072920/bandanna-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor christmas tree design element set
Editable watercolor christmas tree design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418695/editable-watercolor-christmas-tree-design-element-setView license
Embroidery (1935/1942) by Frank J Mace
Embroidery (1935/1942) by Frank J Mace
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060418/embroidery-19351942-frank-maceFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor christmas tree design element set
Editable watercolor christmas tree design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15416431/editable-watercolor-christmas-tree-design-element-setView license
Wristlet (1935/1942) by Frank J Mace
Wristlet (1935/1942) by Frank J Mace
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063991/wristlet-19351942-frank-maceFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor christmas tree design element set
Editable watercolor christmas tree design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15406857/editable-watercolor-christmas-tree-design-element-setView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089236/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Christmas Instagram post template, editable text
Christmas Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598099/christmas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Beaded Bag (c. 1937) by Frank C Barks
Beaded Bag (c. 1937) by Frank C Barks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072984/beaded-bag-c-1937-frank-barksFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor christmas tree design element set
Editable watercolor christmas tree design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15416439/editable-watercolor-christmas-tree-design-element-setView license
Plaid Homespun Coverlet (1935/1942) by Clyde L Cheney
Plaid Homespun Coverlet (1935/1942) by Clyde L Cheney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069475/plaid-homespun-coverlet-19351942-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor coffee aesthetic background, editable remix
Watercolor coffee aesthetic background, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531757/watercolor-coffee-aesthetic-background-editable-remixView license
Beaded Purse (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
Beaded Purse (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072983/beaded-purse-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license
Giveaway poster template, editable text and design
Giveaway poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596449/giveaway-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Hooked Rug (c. 1937) by H Langden Brown
Hooked Rug (c. 1937) by H Langden Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075264/hooked-rug-c-1937-langden-brownFree Image from public domain license
Cafe menu Facebook post template, cute editable aesthetic design
Cafe menu Facebook post template, cute editable aesthetic design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18105870/cafe-menu-facebook-post-template-cute-editable-aesthetic-designView license
Piece of Wool Plaid (c. 1938) by Raymond Manupelli
Piece of Wool Plaid (c. 1938) by Raymond Manupelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081002/piece-wool-plaid-c-1938-raymond-manupelliFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor coffee aesthetic background, editable remix
Watercolor coffee aesthetic background, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531776/watercolor-coffee-aesthetic-background-editable-remixView license
Applique Quilt (c. 1937) by Suzanne Roy
Applique Quilt (c. 1937) by Suzanne Roy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072858/applique-quilt-c-1937-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Kerchief Scarf (c. 1938) by Erwin Schwabe
Kerchief Scarf (c. 1938) by Erwin Schwabe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080447/kerchief-scarf-c-1938-erwin-schwabeFree Image from public domain license
Travel agency Instagram post template
Travel agency Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12693132/travel-agency-instagram-post-templateView license
Hand Needlework (c. 1938) by Frank J Mace
Hand Needlework (c. 1938) by Frank J Mace
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080138/hand-needlework-c-1938-frank-maceFree Image from public domain license
Beach holiday Instagram post template
Beach holiday Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12693040/beach-holiday-instagram-post-templateView license
Linen Towel (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
Linen Towel (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075715/linen-towel-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Autumn sale poster template, editable text and design
Autumn sale poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596447/autumn-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Linen - Red Border with Sunflower (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
Linen - Red Border with Sunflower (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075712/linen-red-border-with-sunflower-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Sea turtle plastic pollution illustration, digital art editable design
Sea turtle plastic pollution illustration, digital art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12235251/sea-turtle-plastic-pollution-illustration-digital-art-editable-designView license
Textile (c. 1937) by Esther Martindale
Textile (c. 1937) by Esther Martindale
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077605/textile-c-1937-esther-martindaleFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Wool Cushion Top (c. 1938) by Frank J Mace
Wool Cushion Top (c. 1938) by Frank J Mace
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082377/wool-cushion-top-c-1938-frank-maceFree Image from public domain license