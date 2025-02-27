Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageanimalpersonartlacevintagepublic domainillustrationclothingPoke Bonnet (c. 1937) by Arelia ArboOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 978 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3338 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarGeorge Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574496/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBlue Velvet Dolman (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073060/blue-velvet-dolman-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574432/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJacket (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075369/jacket-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574441/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWhite Satin Bonnet (c. 1936) by Arelia Arbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072578/white-satin-bonnet-c-1936-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500201/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSatin and Lace Hat (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076862/satin-and-lace-hat-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519434/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChild's Jacket (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073700/childs-jacket-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574512/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWedding Dress (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078143/wedding-dress-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574601/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074530/dress-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain licenseVintage clothing Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924135/vintage-clothing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWedding Dress (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078147/wedding-dress-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain licenseFriends forever Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924844/friends-forever-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074520/dress-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain licenseSwan illustration background, animal collage mixed mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7662244/swan-illustration-background-animal-collage-mixed-mediaView licenseBonnet (c. 1936) by Roberta Spicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064385/bonnet-c-1936-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's empowerment Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922573/womens-empowerment-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074516/dress-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563981/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCarriage Sunshade (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073417/carriage-sunshade-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain licenseFloral fragrance Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17002185/floral-fragrance-instagram-post-templateView licenseRiding Habit (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076773/riding-habit-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's women iPhone wallpaper, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574631/png-accessory-adult-android-wallpaperView licenseSampler (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076840/sampler-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's women iPhone wallpaper, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574658/png-accessory-adult-android-wallpaperView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074502/dress-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074496/dress-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain licenseLGBTQ wedding invitation Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22788622/image-wallpaper-iphone-mobileView licenseLady's Cap (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075639/ladys-cap-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776805/butterfly-instagram-story-templateView licensePoke Bonnet (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081074/poke-bonnet-c-1938-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776420/butterfly-poster-templateView licenseLace Cap (c. 1937) by Gladys C Parkerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075612/lace-cap-c-1937-gladys-parkerFree Image from public domain licenseButterflies Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776205/butterflies-instagram-post-templateView licenseHeaddress (c. 1937) by Eva Noehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075187/headdress-c-1937-eva-noeFree Image from public domain license