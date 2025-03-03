Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingsinsectphotoPortable Cast Iron Cook Stove (c. 1937) by Al CurryOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 959 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3273 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarGratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView licenseCast Iron Gate (c. 1936) by Al Curryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064738/cast-iron-gate-c-1936-curryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor butterflies & flower png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872826/watercolor-butterflies-flower-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseCast Iron Gate (c. 1936) by Al Curryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064731/cast-iron-gate-c-1936-curryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor butterflies & flower mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10893379/watercolor-butterflies-flower-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseWooden Bed (c. 1937) by Al Curryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078274/wooden-bed-c-1937-curryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10893425/watercolor-butterflies-flower-editable-remix-designView licenseCast Iron Ornament (c. 1936) by Al Curryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064769/cast-iron-ornament-c-1936-curryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10349580/watercolor-butterflies-flower-editable-remix-designView licenseCast Iron Gate and Fence (c. 1936) by Al Curryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064753/cast-iron-gate-and-fence-c-1936-curryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor butterflies & flower mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872924/watercolor-butterflies-flower-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseCrown (c. 1937) by Al Curryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074256/crown-c-1937-curryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10873284/watercolor-butterflies-flower-editable-remix-designView licenseSwinging Fan (c. 1937) by Al Curryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077544/swinging-fan-c-1937-curryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10893353/watercolor-butterflies-flower-editable-remix-designView licenseSlave Collar (c. 1937) by Al Curryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077276/slave-collar-c-1937-curryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor daisy frame background, Spring floral illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531218/watercolor-daisy-frame-background-spring-floral-illustration-editable-remixView licenseWoman's Slippers (c. 1937) by Al Curryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078262/womans-slippers-c-1937-curryFree Image from public domain licenseFloral ginger cat, washi tape collage elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548245/floral-ginger-cat-washi-tape-collage-elementView licenseFemale Figure (c. 1937) by Al Curryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074742/female-figure-c-1937-curryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor butterflies, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10481967/watercolor-butterflies-editable-remix-designView licenseChest (c. 1937) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073607/chest-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor butterflies, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196772/watercolor-butterflies-editable-remix-designView licenseBonnet (c. 1937) by Al Curryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073054/bonnet-c-1937-curryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor butterflies, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10483162/watercolor-butterflies-editable-remix-designView licenseTwo Male Figures Seated (c. 1937) by Al Curryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077796/two-male-figures-seated-c-1937-curryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor butterflies, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10259646/watercolor-butterflies-editable-remix-designView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Al Curryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074512/dress-c-1937-curryFree Image from public domain licenseCute rabbit sticker, Easter illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697951/cute-rabbit-sticker-easter-illustrationView licensePerique Tobacco Cutter (c. 1937) by Al Curryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076296/perique-tobacco-cutter-c-1937-curryFree Image from public domain licenseColorful caterpillar, editable paper craft collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511599/colorful-caterpillar-editable-paper-craft-collageView licenseCape (c. 1937) by Al Curryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073383/cape-c-1937-curryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor daisy frame background, Spring floral illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531463/watercolor-daisy-frame-background-spring-floral-illustration-editable-remixView licenseCast Iron Stove (c. 1940) by Edmond Lortshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085533/cast-iron-stove-c-1940-edmond-lortsFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseSilk Lace (c. 1937) by Florence Truelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077153/silk-lace-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor butterflies in flower field, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472261/editable-watercolor-butterflies-flower-field-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseJeweler's Wire Making Machine (c. 1939) by Al Curryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083855/jewelers-wire-making-machine-c-1939-curryFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn butterflies aesthetic collage elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548994/autumn-butterflies-aesthetic-collage-elementView licenseClock Jack (c. 1938) by Al Curryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079360/clock-jack-c-1938-curryFree Image from public domain license