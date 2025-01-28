Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingspowderhammermusical instrumentphotoPowder Horn (c. 1937) by Stanley MazurOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 988 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3372 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar3D paint palette, element editable illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721811/paint-palette-element-editable-illustrationView licenseHunting Horn (1935/1942) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060955/hunting-horn-19351942-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain licenseMusic dancing, creative arts, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12516216/music-dancing-creative-arts-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licensePowder Horn (c. 1938) by Annie B Johnstonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081127/powder-horn-c-1938-annie-johnstonFree Image from public domain licenseMusic dancing png, creative arts, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12516234/music-dancing-png-creative-arts-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licensePowder Horn (c. 1940) by Cora Parkerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086523/powder-horn-c-1940-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain licenseAcoustic songs poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539749/acoustic-songs-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePowder Horn (c. 1937) by James M Lawsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076557/powder-horn-c-1937-james-lawsonFree Image from public domain licenseGarden music poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539735/garden-music-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePowder Horn (c. 1938) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081125/powder-horn-c-1938-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseMusical instruments doodle remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709179/musical-instruments-doodle-remix-editable-designView licensePowder Horn (1938) by John Koehlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081123/powder-horn-1938-john-koehlFree Image from public domain licenseLittle chubby boy playing guitar, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12549370/little-chubby-boy-playing-guitar-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licensePowder Horn (1935/1942) by Alfred Koehnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061975/powder-horn-19351942-alfred-koehnFree Image from public domain licenseWhat's your hobby poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685495/whats-your-hobby-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRuby Vase (c. 1936) by Edward Whitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070610/ruby-vase-c-1936-edward-whiteFree Image from public domain licenseLittle chubby boy playing guitar, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12549275/little-chubby-boy-playing-guitar-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseCandlestick (c. 1938) by Charles Garjianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079033/candlestick-c-1938-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain licenseAcoustic songs Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596476/acoustic-songs-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePowder Horn (c. 1940) by William McAuleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086516/powder-horn-c-1940-william-mcauleyFree Image from public domain licenseWhat's your hobby Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597329/whats-your-hobby-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePowder Horn (c. 1940) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086525/powder-horn-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseOrchestra concert Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597380/orchestra-concert-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePowder Horn (c. 1940) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086524/powder-horn-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseDrums shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597141/drums-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePowder Horn (c. 1938) by Annie B Johnstonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081124/powder-horn-c-1938-annie-johnstonFree Image from public domain licenseWhat's your hobby Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685510/whats-your-hobby-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseGlass Flower Holder (c. 1936) by Magnus S Fossumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066152/glass-flower-holder-c-1936-magnus-fossumFree Image from public domain licenseMusic classes Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599417/music-classes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTongs (1938) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082015/tongs-1938-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain licenseGarden party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596443/garden-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFireplace Tile (c. 1936) by John Dixonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065987/fireplace-tile-c-1936-john-dixonFree Image from public domain licenseWhat's your hobby Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597789/whats-your-hobby-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWooden Pocahontas Store Figure (c. 1937) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078319/wooden-pocahontas-store-figure-c-1937-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain licenseMusic lessons Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596993/music-lessons-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWoman's Sabot (c. 1937) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078221/womans-sabot-c-1937-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain licenseOrchestra concert poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778990/orchestra-concert-poster-templateView licenseRush Holder with Candle Socket (c. 1937) by Wellington Blewetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076810/rush-holder-with-candle-socket-c-1937-wellington-blewettFree Image from public domain licenseAcoustic songs Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599371/acoustic-songs-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBullet Mold (c. 1942) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088527/bullet-mold-c-1942-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license