rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Prairie Schooner Seat (c. 1937) by Wilbur M Rice
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingsbenchphotoantique
Public garden Instagram post template, editable text
Public garden Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458265/public-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Ox Cart Chair (c. 1939) by Wilbur M Rice
Ox Cart Chair (c. 1939) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084086/cart-chair-c-1939-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Editable photo frame Japandi interior mockup
Editable photo frame Japandi interior mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15139656/editable-photo-frame-japandi-interior-mockupView license
Foot Stove (c. 1937) by Wilbur M Rice
Foot Stove (c. 1937) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074942/foot-stove-c-1937-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Mental health Instagram post template, editable text
Mental health Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528417/mental-health-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Cradle (c. 1937) by Leonard Battee
Cradle (c. 1937) by Leonard Battee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074114/cradle-c-1937-leonard-batteeFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon Autumn sale watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon Autumn sale watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617267/cartoon-autumn-sale-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView license
Rocking Chair with Rawhide Seat (c. 1938) by Frank M Keane
Rocking Chair with Rawhide Seat (c. 1938) by Frank M Keane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081277/rocking-chair-with-rawhide-seat-c-1938-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView license
Wooden Bed (c. 1937) by Al Curry
Wooden Bed (c. 1937) by Al Curry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078274/wooden-bed-c-1937-curryFree Image from public domain license
Natural joy quote poster template
Natural joy quote poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453271/natural-joy-quote-poster-templateView license
Highboy (c. 1937) by Harry Eisman
Highboy (c. 1937) by Harry Eisman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075211/highboy-c-1937-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain license
Picnic in the park Instagram post template, editable text
Picnic in the park Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12465398/picnic-the-park-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Book Rest - Mahogany (c. 1939) by Frank M Keane
Book Rest - Mahogany (c. 1939) by Frank M Keane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082737/book-rest-mahogany-c-1939-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain license
Senior care Instagram post template, editable text
Senior care Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528410/senior-care-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Secretary (c. 1937) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Secretary (c. 1937) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076891/secretary-c-1937-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Bench (c. 1939) by Margery Parish
Bench (c. 1939) by Margery Parish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082650/bench-c-1939-margery-parishFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon jogging watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon jogging watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613411/cartoon-jogging-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView license
Cradle (c. 1937) by Ulrich Fischer
Cradle (c. 1937) by Ulrich Fischer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074115/cradle-c-1937-ulrich-fischerFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758528/flea-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Wooden Straight Chair (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Rice
Wooden Straight Chair (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082378/wooden-straight-chair-c-1938-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Autumn editable poster template, original portrait painting of Lydia Cassatt (1880) by Mary Cassatt
Autumn editable poster template, original portrait painting of Lydia Cassatt (1880) by Mary Cassatt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22039757/image-leaves-art-vintageView license
Hanging Corner Cupboard (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Rice
Hanging Corner Cupboard (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080163/hanging-corner-cupboard-c-1938-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Spring fragrance blog banner template
Spring fragrance blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453049/spring-fragrance-blog-banner-templateView license
Sleigh Bed (c. 1936) by Kurt Melzer
Sleigh Bed (c. 1936) by Kurt Melzer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071641/sleigh-bed-c-1936-kurt-melzerFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Butter Mold (c. 1937) by Wilbur M Rice
Butter Mold (c. 1937) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073254/butter-mold-c-1937-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Green & clean Instagram post template, editable text
Green & clean Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12590918/green-clean-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Wooden Spoon (c. 1937) by Wilbur M Rice
Wooden Spoon (c. 1937) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078318/wooden-spoon-c-1937-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Beige home decor interior mockup, editable design
Beige home decor interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670858/beige-home-decor-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Doll's Bed (c. 1937) by Max Fernekes
Doll's Bed (c. 1937) by Max Fernekes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074391/dolls-bed-c-1937-max-fernekesFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic living room interior remix
Aesthetic living room interior remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803267/aesthetic-living-room-interior-remixView license
Doll's Cradle (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
Doll's Cradle (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074389/dolls-cradle-c-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Stairway Balustrade (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
Stairway Balustrade (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077377/stairway-balustrade-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame room decor mockup, editable design
Picture frame room decor mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670931/picture-frame-room-decor-mockup-editable-designView license
Penitente Santo Entierro or (Saint in Earth) (1937) by Eldora P Lorenzini
Penitente Santo Entierro or (Saint in Earth) (1937) by Eldora P Lorenzini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076290/penitente-santo-entierro-saint-earth-1937-eldora-lorenziniFree Image from public domain license
Permission to rest poster template
Permission to rest poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453282/permission-rest-poster-templateView license
Spoon Rack (c. 1937) by Frederick Jackson
Spoon Rack (c. 1937) by Frederick Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077349/spoon-rack-c-1937-frederick-jacksonFree Image from public domain license