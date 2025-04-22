Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingsbenchphotoantiquePrairie Schooner Seat (c. 1937) by Wilbur M RiceOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1130 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3242 x 3443 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPublic garden Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458265/public-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOx Cart Chair (c. 1939) by Wilbur M Ricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084086/cart-chair-c-1939-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain licenseEditable photo frame Japandi interior mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15139656/editable-photo-frame-japandi-interior-mockupView licenseFoot Stove (c. 1937) by Wilbur M Ricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074942/foot-stove-c-1937-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain licenseMental health Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528417/mental-health-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCradle (c. 1937) by Leonard Batteehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074114/cradle-c-1937-leonard-batteeFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon Autumn sale watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617267/cartoon-autumn-sale-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseRocking Chair with Rawhide Seat (c. 1938) by Frank M Keanehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081277/rocking-chair-with-rawhide-seat-c-1938-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView licenseWooden Bed (c. 1937) by Al Curryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078274/wooden-bed-c-1937-curryFree Image from public domain licenseNatural joy quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453271/natural-joy-quote-poster-templateView licenseHighboy (c. 1937) by Harry Eismanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075211/highboy-c-1937-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain licensePicnic in the park Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12465398/picnic-the-park-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBook Rest - Mahogany (c. 1939) by Frank M Keanehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082737/book-rest-mahogany-c-1939-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain licenseSenior care Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528410/senior-care-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSecretary (c. 1937) by Ernest A Towers Jrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076891/secretary-c-1937-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain licenseVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseBench (c. 1939) by Margery Parishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082650/bench-c-1939-margery-parishFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon jogging watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613411/cartoon-jogging-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseCradle (c. 1937) by Ulrich Fischerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074115/cradle-c-1937-ulrich-fischerFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758528/flea-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseWooden Straight Chair (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Ricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082378/wooden-straight-chair-c-1938-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn editable poster template, original portrait painting of Lydia Cassatt (1880) by Mary Cassatthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22039757/image-leaves-art-vintageView licenseHanging Corner Cupboard (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Ricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080163/hanging-corner-cupboard-c-1938-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain licenseSpring fragrance blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453049/spring-fragrance-blog-banner-templateView licenseSleigh Bed (c. 1936) by Kurt Melzerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071641/sleigh-bed-c-1936-kurt-melzerFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseButter Mold (c. 1937) by Wilbur M Ricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073254/butter-mold-c-1937-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain licenseGreen & clean Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12590918/green-clean-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWooden Spoon (c. 1937) by Wilbur M Ricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078318/wooden-spoon-c-1937-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain licenseBeige home decor interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670858/beige-home-decor-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseDoll's Bed (c. 1937) by Max Fernekeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074391/dolls-bed-c-1937-max-fernekesFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic living room interior remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803267/aesthetic-living-room-interior-remixView licenseDoll's Cradle (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074389/dolls-cradle-c-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseStairway Balustrade (c. 1937) by Florence Truelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077377/stairway-balustrade-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame room decor mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670931/picture-frame-room-decor-mockup-editable-designView licensePenitente Santo Entierro or (Saint in Earth) (1937) by Eldora P Lorenzinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076290/penitente-santo-entierro-saint-earth-1937-eldora-lorenziniFree Image from public domain licensePermission to rest poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453282/permission-rest-poster-templateView licenseSpoon Rack (c. 1937) by Frederick Jacksonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077349/spoon-rack-c-1937-frederick-jacksonFree Image from public domain license