Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView license
Printed Cottons (c. 1937) by Martha Reed
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076570/printed-cottons-c-1937-martha-reedFree Image from public domain license
PNG round badge shape mockup element, watercolor flower transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9755383/png-round-badge-shape-mockup-element-watercolor-flower-transparent-backgroundView license
Quilt Patchwork (c. 1937) by Margaret Linsley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076716/quilt-patchwork-c-1937-margaret-linsleyFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Textiles (c. 1937) by Martha Reed
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077620/textiles-c-1937-martha-reedFree Image from public domain license
Free mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23045326/image-butterfly-rose-paperView license
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1937) by George V Vezolles
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076254/patchwork-quilt-c-1937-george-vezollesFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView license
Friendship Quilt (c. 1937) by Isabelle De Strange
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074979/friendship-quilt-c-1937-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682676/flea-market-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Printed Delaines (c. 1936) by Millia Davenport
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068103/printed-delaines-c-1936-millia-davenportFree Image from public domain license
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Textiles from Quilt (c. 1936) by Millia Davenport
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072106/textiles-from-quilt-c-1936-millia-davenportFree Image from public domain license
Vivid retro collage element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15004390/vivid-retro-collage-element-set-editable-designView license
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075841/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain license
Green abstract shape sticker, aesthetic paper texture, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8840267/green-abstract-shape-sticker-aesthetic-paper-texture-editable-designView license
Printed and Woven Cotton (c. 1936) by Millia Davenport
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068087/printed-and-woven-cotton-c-1936-millia-davenportFree Image from public domain license
Vivid retro collage element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15004366/vivid-retro-collage-element-set-editable-designView license
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Irene Schaefer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067548/patchwork-quilt-c-1936-irene-schaeferFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Quilt (c. 1937) by Isabelle De Strange
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076652/quilt-c-1937-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain license
New collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979480/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Quilt Section (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086587/quilt-section-c-1940-cornelius-christoffels-and-margaret-linsleyFree Image from public domain license
Vivid retro collage element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15004368/vivid-retro-collage-element-set-editable-designView license
Swatch from Patchwork Quilt (c. 1938) by A Zimet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081861/swatch-from-patchwork-quilt-c-1938-zimetFree Image from public domain license
Car carrying Christmas tree editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357480/car-carrying-christmas-tree-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Quilt (c. 1937) by William High
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076633/quilt-c-1937-william-highFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486836/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Quilt (c. 1937) by Magnus S Fossum
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076642/quilt-c-1937-magnus-fossumFree Image from public domain license
Pink rose frame, editable floral round badge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9831215/pink-rose-frame-editable-floral-round-badgeView license
Curtains (c. 1937) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074268/curtains-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license
Buddhist center poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740600/buddhist-center-poster-templateView license
Quilt (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076634/quilt-c-1937-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Art studio Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486924/art-studio-instagram-post-templateView license
Bedspread (Detail of Center) (c. 1937) by Charlotte Winter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073000/bedspread-detail-center-c-1937-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain license
Floral poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730572/floral-poster-template-editable-designView license
Quilt (detail) - "Honeycomb Pattern" (c. 1937) by Mrs Goodwin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076670/quilt-detail-honeycomb-pattern-c-1937-mrs-goodwinFree Image from public domain license
Round gold frame, editable leaf design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9745152/round-gold-frame-editable-leaf-designView license
Infant's Quilt (Bed Covering) (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075332/infants-quilt-bed-covering-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license