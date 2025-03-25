Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage patchwork public domainfabricpatternwatercolorbuildingvintagedesignpublic domainPrinted Cottons (c. 1937) by Martha ReedOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 905 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3090 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarColorful quilted editable text design, creative fonthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17696442/colorful-quilted-editable-text-design-creative-fontView licenseMaterials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Postenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075841/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain licenseVintage word png, editable embroidery font designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14946151/vintage-word-png-editable-embroidery-font-designView licenseTextile from Quilt (c. 1937) by Millia Davenporthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077607/textile-from-quilt-c-1937-millia-davenportFree Image from public domain licensePatchworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817543/patchworkView licensePrinted Delaines (c. 1937) by Martha Reedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076569/printed-delaines-c-1937-martha-reedFree Image from public domain licenseStitchedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14866386/stitchedView licenseMaterials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067077/materials-from-patchwork-bedspread-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licensePatchworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14837744/patchworkView licenseCarpet Bag (c. 1937) by Mary Bernerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073422/carpet-bag-c-1937-mary-bernerFree Image from public domain licensePatchworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14866034/patchworkView licenseCrib Coverlet (c. 1936) by Suzanne Royhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065275/crib-coverlet-c-1936-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain licensePatchwork quilt magic fonthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14813892/patchwork-quilt-magic-fontView licenseHooked Rug (c. 1938) by James H C Vailhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080258/hooked-rug-c-1938-james-vailFree Image from public domain licenseStitchedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777311/stitchedView licenseLinen Towel - Brown Border (c. 1937) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075708/linen-towel-brown-border-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseStitchedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14866027/stitchedView licenseMaterials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Postenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075829/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain licenseFabric flag sign editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197012/fabric-flag-sign-editable-mockupView licenseMaterials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067092/materials-from-patchwork-bedspread-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licenseStitchedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836723/stitchedView licenseSampler (14th-15th century (Mamluk)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140527/sampler-14th-15th-century-mamluk-egyptianFree Image from public domain licensePatchworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819445/patchworkView licenseMaterials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067099/materials-from-patchwork-bedspread-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licenseHappy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView licenseTextiles (c. 1937) by Martha Reedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077620/textiles-c-1937-martha-reedFree Image from public domain licensePatchworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816343/patchworkView licenseQuilt Patches (c. 1937) by Millia Davenporthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076694/quilt-patches-c-1937-millia-davenportFree Image from public domain licenseStitchedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14818109/stitchedView licensePrinted Delaines (c. 1936) by Millia Davenporthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068103/printed-delaines-c-1936-millia-davenportFree Image from public domain licenseStitchedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776546/stitchedView licenseTextiles in Patchwork Quilt (c. 1937) by Charlotte Winterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077623/textiles-patchwork-quilt-c-1937-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain licensePoem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23222672/image-cat-cartoon-paperView licenseMaterials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067093/materials-from-patchwork-bedspread-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licensePatchworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776701/patchworkView licenseWhite House Bed Cover (c. 1936) by Edmond W Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072584/white-house-bed-cover-c-1936-edmond-brownFree Image from public domain licenseStitch word png, editable embroidery font designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14945994/stitch-word-png-editable-embroidery-font-designView licenseTextiles from Quilt (c. 1936) by Millia Davenporthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072106/textiles-from-quilt-c-1936-millia-davenportFree Image from public domain licenseStitch word png, editable embroidery font designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14946008/stitch-word-png-editable-embroidery-font-designView licenseBoy's Dressing Gown (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073148/boys-dressing-gown-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license