rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Printed Cotton (c. 1937) by Julie C Brush
Save
Edit Image
patternartwatercolorpublic domainblackboardpaintingscottonphoto
Astrology poster template
Astrology poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14496864/astrology-poster-templateView license
Printed Cotton (c. 1942) by Julie C Brush
Printed Cotton (c. 1942) by Julie C Brush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088670/printed-cotton-c-1942-julie-brushFree Image from public domain license
Astrology Facebook story template
Astrology Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14496865/astrology-facebook-story-templateView license
Chair Seat (c. 1937) by Samuel O Klein
Chair Seat (c. 1937) by Samuel O Klein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073575/chair-seat-c-1937-samuel-kleinFree Image from public domain license
Astrology blog banner template
Astrology blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14496866/astrology-blog-banner-templateView license
Cotton Kerchief (c. 1937) by Percival Jenner
Cotton Kerchief (c. 1937) by Percival Jenner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074026/cotton-kerchief-c-1937-percival-jennerFree Image from public domain license
William Morris
William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14851116/william-morrisView license
Wall Paper Border (c. 1937) by Jack Staloff
Wall Paper Border (c. 1937) by Jack Staloff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077980/wall-paper-border-c-1937-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain license
Fabric sample editable mockup element
Fabric sample editable mockup element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7565222/fabric-sample-editable-mockup-elementView license
Linen Towel - Flower Design (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastings
Linen Towel - Flower Design (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075702/linen-towel-flower-design-c-1937-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView license
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastings
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074081/coverlet-c-1937-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Vintage branding blog banner template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Vintage branding blog banner template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23027230/image-flowers-pattern-personView license
Wall Paper Border (c. 1937) by Alfonso Umana
Wall Paper Border (c. 1937) by Alfonso Umana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077978/wall-paper-border-c-1937-alfonso-umanaFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499561/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Hooked Rug (c. 1937) by H Langden Brown
Hooked Rug (c. 1937) by H Langden Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075264/hooked-rug-c-1937-langden-brownFree Image from public domain license
Business card editable mockup, brand identity with vintage design
Business card editable mockup, brand identity with vintage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575270/business-card-editable-mockup-brand-identity-with-vintage-designView license
Quilt (c. 1937) by Charles Bowman
Quilt (c. 1937) by Charles Bowman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076651/quilt-c-1937-charles-bowmanFree Image from public domain license
Free mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Free mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23045326/image-butterfly-rose-paperView license
Stencilled Wall (Detail) (c. 1937) by Ray Holden
Stencilled Wall (Detail) (c. 1937) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077396/stencilled-wall-detail-c-1937-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
The Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541726/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView license
Handspun Bedspread (c. 1937) by Julie C Brush
Handspun Bedspread (c. 1937) by Julie C Brush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075137/handspun-bedspread-c-1937-julie-brushFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau statue frame background, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau statue frame background, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563594/png-antler-art-nouveauView license
Glazed Chintz (c. 1937) by Florence Stevenson
Glazed Chintz (c. 1937) by Florence Stevenson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075045/glazed-chintz-c-1937-florence-stevensonFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau statue frame background, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau statue frame background, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520125/png-antler-art-nouveauView license
Pa. German Bride or Cap Box (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Bride or Cap Box (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076050/pa-german-bride-cap-box-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau statue frame background, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau statue frame background, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563608/png-antler-art-nouveauView license
Coverlet (1937) by Ralph Atkinson
Coverlet (1937) by Ralph Atkinson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074077/coverlet-1937-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552222/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Lining of Baby's Hood (c. 1937) by Florence Earl
Lining of Baby's Hood (c. 1937) by Florence Earl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075704/lining-babys-hood-c-1937-florence-earlFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau statue frame background, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau statue frame background, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560720/png-antler-art-nouveauView license
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastings
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075815/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Editable flyer mockup design
Editable flyer mockup design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10805977/editable-flyer-mockup-designView license
Wall Paper Border (c. 1937) by Paul Farkas
Wall Paper Border (c. 1937) by Paul Farkas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077998/wall-paper-border-c-1937-paul-farkasFree Image from public domain license
The Kiss background, Gustav Klimt's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Kiss background, Gustav Klimt's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12494515/the-kiss-background-gustav-klimts-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
Quilt Patches (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
Quilt Patches (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081233/quilt-patches-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552295/png-1920s-adult-artView license
Toleware Document Box (c. 1942) by Charles Henning
Toleware Document Box (c. 1942) by Charles Henning
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088713/toleware-document-box-c-1942-charles-henningFree Image from public domain license
1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552439/png-1920s-adult-apparelView license
Bandbox Design (c. 1937) by Isabella Ruth Doerfler
Bandbox Design (c. 1937) by Isabella Ruth Doerfler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072949/bandbox-design-c-1937-isabella-ruth-doerflerFree Image from public domain license