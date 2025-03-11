rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Printed Linen (c. 1937) by Florence Earl
Save
Edit Image
floral public domainplantpatternartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingslinen
Editable vintage border textured background
Editable vintage border textured background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517209/editable-vintage-border-textured-backgroundView license
Lining of Baby's Hood (c. 1937) by Florence Earl
Lining of Baby's Hood (c. 1937) by Florence Earl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075704/lining-babys-hood-c-1937-florence-earlFree Image from public domain license
Editable shawl scarf mockup
Editable shawl scarf mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786744/editable-shawl-scarf-mockupView license
Fragment of Bed Curtain (c. 1937) by Florence Earl
Fragment of Bed Curtain (c. 1937) by Florence Earl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074955/fragment-bed-curtain-c-1937-florence-earlFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage border desktop wallpaper
Editable vintage border desktop wallpaper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517210/editable-vintage-border-desktop-wallpaperView license
Chintz Border (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
Chintz Border (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073719/chintz-border-c-1937-edith-millerFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage border textured background
Editable vintage border textured background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517206/editable-vintage-border-textured-backgroundView license
Pa. German Linen Towel (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Linen Towel (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076116/pa-german-linen-towel-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Vintage flower border background, brown paper editable design
Vintage flower border background, brown paper editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10183317/vintage-flower-border-background-brown-paper-editable-designView license
Crewel Bedspread (c. 1937) by Lawrence Peterson
Crewel Bedspread (c. 1937) by Lawrence Peterson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074166/crewel-bedspread-c-1937-lawrence-petersonFree Image from public domain license
Vintage flower frame, Spring botanical editable design
Vintage flower frame, Spring botanical editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10183348/vintage-flower-frame-spring-botanical-editable-designView license
Printed Cotton (c. 1941) by Joseph Lubrano
Printed Cotton (c. 1941) by Joseph Lubrano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087947/printed-cotton-c-1941-joseph-lubranoFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage border pink background
Editable vintage border pink background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517174/editable-vintage-border-pink-backgroundView license
Quilt (c. 1937) by Gladys Phillips
Quilt (c. 1937) by Gladys Phillips
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076640/quilt-c-1937-gladys-phillipsFree Image from public domain license
watercolor olive leaf set, editable design element
watercolor olive leaf set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15131838/watercolor-olive-leaf-set-editable-design-elementView license
Quilt (c. 1937) by Charles Bowman
Quilt (c. 1937) by Charles Bowman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076651/quilt-c-1937-charles-bowmanFree Image from public domain license
Free mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Free mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23045326/image-butterfly-rose-paperView license
Pillow Sampler (c. 1937) by Edith Magnette
Pillow Sampler (c. 1937) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076398/pillow-sampler-c-1937-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView license
Pa. German Show Towel (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Show Towel (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076172/pa-german-show-towel-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai’s pink flower, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s pink flower, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12767766/hokusaiandrsquos-pink-flower-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wall Paper Border (c. 1937) by Jack Staloff
Wall Paper Border (c. 1937) by Jack Staloff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077980/wall-paper-border-c-1937-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain license
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Block Print (c. 1936) by George Loughridge
Block Print (c. 1936) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064374/block-print-c-1936-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Feminine vintage floral computer wallpaper, pink flowers border, editable design
Feminine vintage floral computer wallpaper, pink flowers border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254357/png-background-beige-blank-spaceView license
Wallpaper from Bandbox Cover (1937) by Charlotte Angus
Wallpaper from Bandbox Cover (1937) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078026/wallpaper-from-bandbox-cover-1937-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor pink peony desktop wallpaper, editable flower design
Watercolor pink peony desktop wallpaper, editable flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683993/watercolor-pink-peony-desktop-wallpaper-editable-flower-designView license
Stencilled Wall (Detail) (c. 1937) by Ray Holden
Stencilled Wall (Detail) (c. 1937) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077396/stencilled-wall-detail-c-1937-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor orange orchid desktop wallpaper, editable flower design
Watercolor orange orchid desktop wallpaper, editable flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683743/watercolor-orange-orchid-desktop-wallpaper-editable-flower-designView license
Colcha (c. 1937) by Margery Parish
Colcha (c. 1937) by Margery Parish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073947/colcha-c-1937-margery-parishFree Image from public domain license
Beautiful spring Instagram post template
Beautiful spring Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460057/beautiful-spring-instagram-post-templateView license
Linen Towel - Flower Design (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastings
Linen Towel - Flower Design (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075702/linen-towel-flower-design-c-1937-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView license
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067093/materials-from-patchwork-bedspread-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Valentine's flower border HD wallpaper, pink roses background, editable design
Valentine's flower border HD wallpaper, pink roses background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9212544/valentines-flower-border-wallpaper-pink-roses-background-editable-designView license
Chair Seat (c. 1937) by Samuel O Klein
Chair Seat (c. 1937) by Samuel O Klein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073575/chair-seat-c-1937-samuel-kleinFree Image from public domain license
Pink peony pattern background, editable watercolor flower design
Pink peony pattern background, editable watercolor flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683990/pink-peony-pattern-background-editable-watercolor-flower-designView license
Pin Cushion Doily (c. 1939) by Frank Nelson
Pin Cushion Doily (c. 1939) by Frank Nelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084249/pin-cushion-doily-c-1939-frank-nelsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor orange orchid pattern background, editable flower design
Watercolor orange orchid pattern background, editable flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683741/watercolor-orange-orchid-pattern-background-editable-flower-designView license
Printed Cotton (c. 1937) by Julie C Brush
Printed Cotton (c. 1937) by Julie C Brush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076571/printed-cotton-c-1937-julie-brushFree Image from public domain license