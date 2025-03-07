Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagevintageface drawing vintagepublic domain vintage shoespen and ink drawings public domainpuppetantique shoesfacepersonPuppet: "Punch" (c. 1937) by Edward StrzalkowskiOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 915 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3122 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarShoes sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549426/shoes-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license"Punch" Boxer with Blue Coat (c. 1937) by Ruth Abramshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072798/punch-boxer-with-blue-coat-c-1937-ruth-abramsFree Image from public domain licenseNow serving brunch poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14793626/now-serving-brunch-poster-template-editable-designView licensePunch's Head (c. 1937) by Edward Strzalkowskihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076584/punchs-head-c-1937-edward-strzalkowskiFree Image from public domain licenseCustom-made shoes Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11916415/custom-made-shoes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license"Punch" Clown Puppet (c. 1937) by Florian Rokitahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072810/punch-clown-puppet-c-1937-florian-rokitaFree Image from public domain licenseUnwritten chronicles Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22788610/image-wallpaper-iphone-mobileView licenseGhost of Judy (c. 1937) by Edward Strzalkowskihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075003/ghost-judy-c-1937-edward-strzalkowskiFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14752951/seafood-poster-templateView licenseJoe, the Cannibal (c. 1937) by Edward Strzalkowskihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075489/joe-the-cannibal-c-1937-edward-strzalkowskiFree Image from public domain licenseClassic literature poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776359/classic-literature-poster-templateView license"Sambo" Hand Puppet (c. 1937) by Ruth Abramshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072814/sambo-hand-puppet-c-1937-ruth-abramsFree Image from public domain licenseBallerina Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933785/ballerina-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHand Puppet "Punch" (c. 1936) by William Kerbyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066283/hand-puppet-punch-c-1936-william-kerbyFree Image from public domain licenseMeditation group Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11910240/meditation-group-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePuppet - "Simon Legree" (c. 1939) by Hilda Olsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084362/puppet-simon-legree-c-1939-hilda-olsonFree Image from public domain licenseJournal Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13270227/journal-instagram-post-templateView licenseDoll - "Phoebe" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074431/doll-phoebe-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood buffet poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14749074/seafood-buffet-poster-templateView licenseMarionette - Missionary (c. 1937) by Dorothy Harrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075790/marionette-missionary-c-1937-dorothy-harrisFree Image from public domain licenseBreach of contract poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679524/breach-contract-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseToy Bank (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077721/toy-bank-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licensePen pals Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549488/pen-pals-instagram-post-templateView licenseDancing Doll (c. 1937) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074294/dancing-doll-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseSauvignon blanc poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667785/sauvignon-blanc-poster-templateView licenseNeedlepoint and Beadwork Square (c. 1937) by Erwin Schwabehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075964/needlepoint-and-beadwork-square-c-1937-erwin-schwabeFree Image from public domain licenseBook cover poster template, original art illustration from Mikulas Galanda, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23106871/image-cartoon-paper-handView licenseDoll (c. 1937) by Arthur Wolfsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074357/doll-c-1937-arthur-wolfsonFree Image from public domain licenseAll we have is now poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14733266/all-have-now-poster-templateView license"Fan Dancer" Marionette (c. 1937) by Elmer Weisehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072799/fan-dancer-marionette-c-1937-elmer-weiseFree Image from public domain licenseEndangered species day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11729262/endangered-species-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePuppet - "Clown on a Tear" (c. 1937) by Verna Tallmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076585/puppet-clown-tear-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain licenseZoo poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819757/zoo-poster-templateView licenseGlazed Chintz (c. 1937) by Edith Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075052/glazed-chintz-c-1937-edith-millerFree Image from public domain licenseHistorical tours Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11953125/historical-tours-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJuggling Marionette (c. 1937) by Elmer Weisehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075581/juggling-marionette-c-1937-elmer-weiseFree Image from public domain licenseZoo opening poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819751/zoo-opening-poster-templateView licenseChild's Shoes (c. 1937) by Margery Parishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073701/childs-shoes-c-1937-margery-parishFree Image from public domain licenseFind balance editable Facebook post template, original art illustration from Bartholomeus Ziesenishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22078386/image-paper-face-personView licenseBoy's Coat (c. 1937) by Marie Mitchellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073146/boys-coat-c-1937-marie-mitchellFree Image from public domain license