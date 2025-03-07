rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Puppet: "Punch" (c. 1937) by Edward Strzalkowski
Save
Edit Image
vintageface drawing vintagepublic domain vintage shoespen and ink drawings public domainpuppetantique shoesfaceperson
Shoes sale Instagram post template, editable text
Shoes sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549426/shoes-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
"Punch" Boxer with Blue Coat (c. 1937) by Ruth Abrams
"Punch" Boxer with Blue Coat (c. 1937) by Ruth Abrams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072798/punch-boxer-with-blue-coat-c-1937-ruth-abramsFree Image from public domain license
Now serving brunch poster template, editable design
Now serving brunch poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14793626/now-serving-brunch-poster-template-editable-designView license
Punch's Head (c. 1937) by Edward Strzalkowski
Punch's Head (c. 1937) by Edward Strzalkowski
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076584/punchs-head-c-1937-edward-strzalkowskiFree Image from public domain license
Custom-made shoes Instagram post template, editable text
Custom-made shoes Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11916415/custom-made-shoes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
"Punch" Clown Puppet (c. 1937) by Florian Rokita
"Punch" Clown Puppet (c. 1937) by Florian Rokita
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072810/punch-clown-puppet-c-1937-florian-rokitaFree Image from public domain license
Unwritten chronicles Instagram story template, editable design
Unwritten chronicles Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22788610/image-wallpaper-iphone-mobileView license
Ghost of Judy (c. 1937) by Edward Strzalkowski
Ghost of Judy (c. 1937) by Edward Strzalkowski
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075003/ghost-judy-c-1937-edward-strzalkowskiFree Image from public domain license
Seafood poster template
Seafood poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14752951/seafood-poster-templateView license
Joe, the Cannibal (c. 1937) by Edward Strzalkowski
Joe, the Cannibal (c. 1937) by Edward Strzalkowski
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075489/joe-the-cannibal-c-1937-edward-strzalkowskiFree Image from public domain license
Classic literature poster template
Classic literature poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776359/classic-literature-poster-templateView license
"Sambo" Hand Puppet (c. 1937) by Ruth Abrams
"Sambo" Hand Puppet (c. 1937) by Ruth Abrams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072814/sambo-hand-puppet-c-1937-ruth-abramsFree Image from public domain license
Ballerina Instagram post template, editable text
Ballerina Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933785/ballerina-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Hand Puppet "Punch" (c. 1936) by William Kerby
Hand Puppet "Punch" (c. 1936) by William Kerby
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066283/hand-puppet-punch-c-1936-william-kerbyFree Image from public domain license
Meditation group Instagram post template, editable text
Meditation group Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11910240/meditation-group-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Puppet - "Simon Legree" (c. 1939) by Hilda Olson
Puppet - "Simon Legree" (c. 1939) by Hilda Olson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084362/puppet-simon-legree-c-1939-hilda-olsonFree Image from public domain license
Journal Instagram post template
Journal Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13270227/journal-instagram-post-templateView license
Doll - "Phoebe" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
Doll - "Phoebe" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074431/doll-phoebe-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Seafood buffet poster template
Seafood buffet poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14749074/seafood-buffet-poster-templateView license
Marionette - Missionary (c. 1937) by Dorothy Harris
Marionette - Missionary (c. 1937) by Dorothy Harris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075790/marionette-missionary-c-1937-dorothy-harrisFree Image from public domain license
Breach of contract poster template, editable text and design
Breach of contract poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679524/breach-contract-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Toy Bank (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
Toy Bank (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077721/toy-bank-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Pen pals Instagram post template
Pen pals Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549488/pen-pals-instagram-post-templateView license
Dancing Doll (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
Dancing Doll (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074294/dancing-doll-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Sauvignon blanc poster template
Sauvignon blanc poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667785/sauvignon-blanc-poster-templateView license
Needlepoint and Beadwork Square (c. 1937) by Erwin Schwabe
Needlepoint and Beadwork Square (c. 1937) by Erwin Schwabe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075964/needlepoint-and-beadwork-square-c-1937-erwin-schwabeFree Image from public domain license
Book cover poster template, original art illustration from Mikulas Galanda, editable text and design
Book cover poster template, original art illustration from Mikulas Galanda, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23106871/image-cartoon-paper-handView license
Doll (c. 1937) by Arthur Wolfson
Doll (c. 1937) by Arthur Wolfson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074357/doll-c-1937-arthur-wolfsonFree Image from public domain license
All we have is now poster template
All we have is now poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14733266/all-have-now-poster-templateView license
"Fan Dancer" Marionette (c. 1937) by Elmer Weise
"Fan Dancer" Marionette (c. 1937) by Elmer Weise
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072799/fan-dancer-marionette-c-1937-elmer-weiseFree Image from public domain license
Endangered species day Instagram post template, editable text
Endangered species day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11729262/endangered-species-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Puppet - "Clown on a Tear" (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
Puppet - "Clown on a Tear" (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076585/puppet-clown-tear-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
Zoo poster template
Zoo poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819757/zoo-poster-templateView license
Glazed Chintz (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
Glazed Chintz (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075052/glazed-chintz-c-1937-edith-millerFree Image from public domain license
Historical tours Instagram post template, editable text
Historical tours Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11953125/historical-tours-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Juggling Marionette (c. 1937) by Elmer Weise
Juggling Marionette (c. 1937) by Elmer Weise
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075581/juggling-marionette-c-1937-elmer-weiseFree Image from public domain license
Zoo opening poster template
Zoo opening poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819751/zoo-opening-poster-templateView license
Child's Shoes (c. 1937) by Margery Parish
Child's Shoes (c. 1937) by Margery Parish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073701/childs-shoes-c-1937-margery-parishFree Image from public domain license
Find balance editable Facebook post template, original art illustration from Bartholomeus Ziesenis
Find balance editable Facebook post template, original art illustration from Bartholomeus Ziesenis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22078386/image-paper-face-personView license
Boy's Coat (c. 1937) by Marie Mitchell
Boy's Coat (c. 1937) by Marie Mitchell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073146/boys-coat-c-1937-marie-mitchellFree Image from public domain license