Puppet - "Mrs. Shelby" (c. 1937) by Bertha Semple
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Puppet - "Liza" (c. 1938) by Bertha Semple
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Doll (c. 1937) by Bertha Semple
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Negro Woman Doll (c. 1938) by Bertha Semple
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
Puppet - "Uncle Tom" (c. 1937) by Bertha Semple
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Doll--"Cornelia" (c. 1937) by Anne Colman
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
"Negro Bride" Puppet (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Dolls - "Molly and Polly" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Mechanical Walking Doll (c. 1938) by Bertha Semple
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
Doll - "Lydia" (c. 1937) by Anne Colman
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
Doll - "Amelia" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Wood Chopper Puppet (c. 1937) by Bertha Semple
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Street Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Evelyn Bailey
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
Dress (c. 1937) by Jessie M Benge
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Doll in Plaid Dress (c. 1937) by Beverly Chichester
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
"David and Goliath" Marionette (c. 1937) by Ruth Abrams
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Dress (c. 1937) by Jean Peszel
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
Doll (c. 1936) by Kapousouz
Editable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper design
Doll (c. 1937) by Anne Colman
Editable watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, desktop wallpaper design
Doll (c. 1936) by Marian Curtis Foster
