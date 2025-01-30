rawpixel
Punch and Judy Bank (c. 1937) by Alf Bruseth
punch and judyfacepersonartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsbox
Everybody loves red Instagram post template, original art illustration from George Reiter Brill, editable text and design
Novelty Bank (c. 1937) by Alf Bruseth
Retro collage with vintage clock, celestial elements, editable design
Stump Speaker Bank (c. 1937) by Alf Bruseth
Party celebration, animal watercolor editable remix
Mechanical Artillery Bank (c. 1940) by Alf Bruseth
Christmas party, editable Instagram post template
Horse's Head Bank (c. 1938) by Alf Bruseth
Pink champagne celebration frame, festive watercolor editable remix
Centennial Bank - 1876 (c. 1938) by Alf Bruseth
Boxing class Instagram post template, editable text
Mechanical Bank: Punch and Judy (c. 1941) by Dorothea Bates
Stay fit Instagram post template, editable text
Humpty Dumpty Mechanical Bank (c. 1938) by Alf Bruseth
Party celebration, animal watercolor editable remix
Toy Bank (c. 1937) by Alf Bruseth
Santa Claus, festive watercolor editable remix
Fat Clown Coin Bank (c. 1938) by Alf Bruseth
Santa Claus, festive watercolor editable remix
Door Lock (c. 1940) by Alf Bruseth
Romantic dinner Facebook post template, editable design
Prize Pig Coin Bank (c. 1939) by Alf Bruseth
Countdown party poster template
Hitching Post (c. 1937) by Alf Bruseth
Boxing classes Instagram post template
Crystal Bank (c. 1938) by Alf Bruseth
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
House Coin Bank (c. 1938) by Alf Bruseth
Christmas winter, animal watercolor editable remix
Rearing Horse Bank (c. 1938) by Alf Bruseth
Countdown party Facebook post template, editable design
Cathedral Coin Box (c. 1938) by Alf Bruseth
Fight night Instagram post template
Door Stop (c. 1937) by Alf Bruseth
Countdown party Instagram story template
Flatiron (c. 1937) by Alf Bruseth
Boxing training Instagram post template, editable social media design
Punch's Head (c. 1937) by Edward Strzalkowski
Summer vacation, animal watercolor editable remix
Horse Statue (c. 1937) by Alf Bruseth
