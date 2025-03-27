Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartwatercolorpublic domainclothingpaintingshatPuppet: "Judy" (c. 1937) by Dorothy BrennanOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 893 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3048 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803127/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseWax Headed Doll (c. 1937) by Dorothy Brennanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078070/wax-headed-doll-c-1937-dorothy-brennanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884636/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView licenseHand Puppet Judy (c. 1936) by Dorothy Brennanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066294/hand-puppet-judy-c-1936-dorothy-brennanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884640/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseCast Iron Dobbie: Jockey (c. 1937) by Dorothy Brennanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073455/cast-iron-dobbie-jockey-c-1937-dorothy-brennanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803407/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView licenseCast Iron Toy Bank: Independence Hall (c. 1937) by Dorothy Brennanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073496/cast-iron-toy-bank-independence-hall-c-1937-dorothy-brennanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884643/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll Wardrobe (c. 1937) by Dorothy Harrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074451/doll-wardrobe-c-1937-dorothy-harrisFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802988/watercolor-victorian-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license"Dog Toby" Hand Puppet (c. 1936) by Dorothy Brennanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064020/dog-toby-hand-puppet-c-1936-dorothy-brennanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10268192/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView licensePaper Doll (c. 1937) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076222/paper-doll-c-1937-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10238443/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseChild of Punch and Judy (1935/1942) by Dorothy Harrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069225/child-punch-and-judy-19351942-dorothy-harrisFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710160/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseMarionette - Missionary (c. 1937) by Dorothy Harrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075790/marionette-missionary-c-1937-dorothy-harrisFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710163/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseCow Bell #6 (With Star) (c. 1936) by Dorothy Brennanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070152/cow-bell-with-star-c-1936-dorothy-brennanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10381749/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseJerry the Policeman (c. 1937) by Dorothy Harrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075470/jerry-the-policeman-c-1937-dorothy-harrisFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11454128/editable-watercolor-boys-beach-desktop-wallpaper-designView license"Punch" Clown Puppet (c. 1937) by Florian Rokitahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072810/punch-clown-puppet-c-1937-florian-rokitaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11454111/editable-watercolor-boys-beach-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseDoll - "Cynthia" (c. 1937) by Anne Colmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074403/doll-cynthia-c-1937-anne-colmanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor women at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710685/watercolor-women-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseBonnet (c. 1937) by Dorothy Gernonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073079/bonnet-c-1937-dorothy-gernonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor women at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710626/watercolor-women-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseCow Bell #4 (c. 1936) by Dorothy Brennanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070144/cow-bell-c-1936-dorothy-brennanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889884/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseRag Doll - "Tilly" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076723/rag-doll-tilly-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199299/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll - "Hepzabah" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074419/doll-hepzabah-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889924/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll (c. 1937) by Verna Tallmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074368/doll-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867322/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseFashion Doll (c. 1937) by Gwyneth Kinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074725/fashion-doll-c-1937-gwyneth-kingFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867102/watercolor-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll - "Amelia" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074384/doll-amelia-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license