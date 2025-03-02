rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Quaker's Baby Bonnet (c. 1937) by Eleanor Gausser
Save
Edit Image
personartvintagepublic domainillustrationclothingfashionhat
Miss you Instagram story template, editable text
Miss you Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007187/miss-you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Infant's Cap (c. 1939) by Eleanor Gausser
Infant's Cap (c. 1939) by Eleanor Gausser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083803/infants-cap-c-1939-eleanor-gausserFree Image from public domain license
Book page mockup, editable design
Book page mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7429233/book-page-mockup-editable-designView license
Lady's Cap (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Lady's Cap (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075639/ladys-cap-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
One of a kind Instagram story template, editable text
One of a kind Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007212/one-kind-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Baby's Bonnet (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
Baby's Bonnet (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072876/babys-bonnet-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
Baby's Cap (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
Baby's Cap (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072891/babys-cap-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Quaker Bonnet (c. 1937) by Catherine Fowler
Quaker Bonnet (c. 1937) by Catherine Fowler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076622/quaker-bonnet-c-1937-catherine-fowlerFree Image from public domain license
New Year gifts, vintage girl collage remix editable design
New Year gifts, vintage girl collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642094/new-year-gifts-vintage-girl-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Quaker Bonnet (c. 1937) by Hedwig Emanuel
Quaker Bonnet (c. 1937) by Hedwig Emanuel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076627/quaker-bonnet-c-1937-hedwig-emanuelFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563746/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bonnet (c. 1937) by Sara Garfinkel
Bonnet (c. 1937) by Sara Garfinkel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073073/bonnet-c-1937-sara-garfinkelFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563753/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bonnet (c. 1937) by Lillian Causey
Bonnet (c. 1937) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073055/bonnet-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license
Summer playlist poster template
Summer playlist poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571701/summer-playlist-poster-templateView license
Opera Hood (c. 1937) by Richard Taylor
Opera Hood (c. 1937) by Richard Taylor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076013/opera-hood-c-1937-richard-taylorFree Image from public domain license
New Year gifts, vintage girl collage remix editable design
New Year gifts, vintage girl collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9824058/new-year-gifts-vintage-girl-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Bonnet (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
Bonnet (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073082/bonnet-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563761/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Child's Bonnet (c. 1938) by Dorothea Mierisch
Child's Bonnet (c. 1938) by Dorothea Mierisch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079208/childs-bonnet-c-1938-dorothea-mierischFree Image from public domain license
Surreal collage of a boy reading, wearing a graduation cap, with a pastel social media post editable template design
Surreal collage of a boy reading, wearing a graduation cap, with a pastel social media post editable template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318535/image-background-png-abstractView license
Bonnet (c. 1937) by Lillian Causey
Bonnet (c. 1937) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073056/bonnet-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license
The Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563371/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-apparelView license
Sun Bonnet (c. 1938) by Wilford H Shurtliff
Sun Bonnet (c. 1938) by Wilford H Shurtliff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081856/sun-bonnet-c-1938-wilford-shurtliffFree Image from public domain license
The Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541479/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-apparelView license
Headdress (c. 1937) by Eva Noe
Headdress (c. 1937) by Eva Noe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075197/headdress-c-1937-eva-noeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman black frame, editable art deco design
Vintage woman black frame, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513534/vintage-woman-black-frame-editable-art-deco-designView license
Night Cap (c. 1939) by Marie Alain
Night Cap (c. 1939) by Marie Alain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084069/night-cap-c-1939-marie-alainFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884636/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Lace Cap (c. 1937) by Gladys C Parker
Lace Cap (c. 1937) by Gladys C Parker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075612/lace-cap-c-1937-gladys-parkerFree Image from public domain license
Art deco gray background, editable vintage woman design
Art deco gray background, editable vintage woman design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11707682/art-deco-gray-background-editable-vintage-woman-designView license
Bonnet (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Bonnet (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073063/bonnet-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803127/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Straw Bonnet (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durand
Straw Bonnet (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081836/straw-bonnet-c-1938-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884643/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Headdress (c. 1937) by Eva Noe
Headdress (c. 1937) by Eva Noe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075187/headdress-c-1937-eva-noeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women png element, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802988/watercolor-victorian-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Bonnet (c. 1937) by Dorothy Gernon
Bonnet (c. 1937) by Dorothy Gernon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073079/bonnet-c-1937-dorothy-gernonFree Image from public domain license