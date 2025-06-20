Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepatternartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsphotoembroideryantiquePurse (c. 1937) by Mabel RitterOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 916 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2806 x 3674 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarGratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView licensePurse (c. 1936) by Mabel Ritterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068110/purse-c-1936-mabel-ritterFree Image from public domain licenseEmbroidery butterflyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997120/embroidery-butterflyView licenseTulip Pattern Quilt (c. 1937) by Mabel Ritterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077794/tulip-pattern-quilt-c-1937-mabel-ritterFree Image from public domain licensePressed flower, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13639337/pressed-flower-editable-design-element-setView licenseBeaded Purse (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072983/beaded-purse-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseYear of Tiger Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923534/year-tiger-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePurse (c. 1937) by Syrena Swansonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076606/purse-c-1937-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView licensePipe (c. 1936) by Mabel Ritterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070214/pipe-c-1936-mabel-ritterFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseApplique Quilt (c. 1937) by Suzanne Royhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072858/applique-quilt-c-1937-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain licenseVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licensePatchwork Square (c. 1936) by Mabel Ritterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067558/patchwork-square-c-1936-mabel-ritterFree Image from public domain licenseFree mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23045326/image-butterfly-rose-paperView licensePurse (1935/1942) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062010/purse-19351942-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887212/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseHead Pad (c. 1937) by John Wilkeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075193/head-pad-c-1937-john-wilkesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887314/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseBag (c. 1937) by Margaret Linsleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072910/bag-c-1937-margaret-linsleyFree Image from public domain licenseFeminine vintage floral background, pink flowers border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254362/feminine-vintage-floral-background-pink-flowers-border-editable-designView licenseEmbroidery Needlepoint (c. 1937) by Eugene Croehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074691/embroidery-needlepoint-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain licenseFlower border watercolor illustration, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14121401/flower-border-watercolor-illustration-editable-design-setView licenseEmbroidery Needlepoint (c. 1937) by Eugene Croehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074704/embroidery-needlepoint-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage paper craft collage editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14596787/vintage-paper-craft-collage-editable-design-community-remixView licensePincushion (c. 1936) by Vera Van Vorishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070213/pincushion-c-1936-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePurse (c. 1937) by Ruth Bukerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076600/purse-c-1937-ruth-bukerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887269/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseSampler (c. 1937) by Clyde L Cheneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076828/sampler-c-1937-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic watercolor flower set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706335/aesthetic-watercolor-flower-set-editable-designView licenseBag (1935/1942) by Vincent Murphyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058917/bag-19351942-vincent-murphyFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682676/flea-market-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseQuilt Block (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076688/quilt-block-c-1937-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979480/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseEyelet Embroidery (c. 1937) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074729/eyelet-embroidery-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseCoin Purse (c. 1940) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089181/coin-purse-c-1940-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseBeaded Purse (c. 1938) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078589/beaded-purse-c-1938-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license