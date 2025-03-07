rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Puppet - "Uncle Tom" (c. 1937) by Bertha Semple
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartwatercolormanpublic domainportraitclothing
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10238443/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Hitching Post (c. 1936) by Bertha Semple
Hitching Post (c. 1936) by Bertha Semple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066391/hitching-post-c-1936-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710160/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Puppet - "Mrs. Shelby" (c. 1937) by Bertha Semple
Puppet - "Mrs. Shelby" (c. 1937) by Bertha Semple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076583/puppet-mrs-shelby-c-1937-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain license
A team of diverse people doing a group photo
A team of diverse people doing a group photo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912986/team-diverse-people-doing-group-photoView license
Doll (c. 1937) by Bertha Semple
Doll (c. 1937) by Bertha Semple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074352/doll-c-1937-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710163/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Wood Chopper Puppet (c. 1937) by Bertha Semple
Wood Chopper Puppet (c. 1937) by Bertha Semple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078251/wood-chopper-puppet-c-1937-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10381749/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Puppet - "Liza" (c. 1938) by Bertha Semple
Puppet - "Liza" (c. 1938) by Bertha Semple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081186/puppet-liza-c-1938-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain license
Baseball cap editable mockup, headwear accessory
Baseball cap editable mockup, headwear accessory
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12177621/baseball-cap-editable-mockup-headwear-accessoryView license
Puppet with Opera Glass (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
Puppet with Opera Glass (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076604/puppet-with-opera-glass-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11454128/editable-watercolor-boys-beach-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Mechanical Walking Doll (c. 1938) by Bertha Semple
Mechanical Walking Doll (c. 1938) by Bertha Semple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080585/mechanical-walking-doll-c-1938-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Wedding Ring (c. 1937) by Bertha Semple
Wedding Ring (c. 1937) by Bertha Semple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078162/wedding-ring-c-1937-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11454111/editable-watercolor-boys-beach-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Puppet - "Simon Legree" (c. 1939) by Hilda Olson
Puppet - "Simon Legree" (c. 1939) by Hilda Olson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084362/puppet-simon-legree-c-1939-hilda-olsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Minstrel Hand Puppet (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichester
Minstrel Hand Puppet (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067154/minstrel-hand-puppet-c-1936-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Policeman Hand Puppet (c. 1938) by Florian Rokita
Policeman Hand Puppet (c. 1938) by Florian Rokita
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081071/policeman-hand-puppet-c-1938-florian-rokitaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Dancing Doll (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
Dancing Doll (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074294/dancing-doll-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Toy Bank: Uncle Sam (c. 1937) by Kurt Melzer
Toy Bank: Uncle Sam (c. 1937) by Kurt Melzer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077734/toy-bank-uncle-sam-c-1937-kurt-melzerFree Image from public domain license
Senior couple using a digital device in a living room
Senior couple using a digital device in a living room
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900908/senior-couple-using-digital-device-living-roomView license
Juggling Marionette (c. 1937) by Elmer Weise
Juggling Marionette (c. 1937) by Elmer Weise
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075581/juggling-marionette-c-1937-elmer-weiseFree Image from public domain license
Senior couple using a digital device in a living room
Senior couple using a digital device in a living room
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900789/senior-couple-using-digital-device-living-roomView license
Marionette - Missionary (c. 1937) by Dorothy Harris
Marionette - Missionary (c. 1937) by Dorothy Harris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075790/marionette-missionary-c-1937-dorothy-harrisFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Hitching Post (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
Hitching Post (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075249/hitching-post-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Watch Fob (c. 1936) by Bertha Semple
Watch Fob (c. 1936) by Bertha Semple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072468/watch-fob-c-1936-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain license
Cheerful African American businessman
Cheerful African American businessman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900865/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView license
Tavern Bust (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
Tavern Bust (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077593/tavern-bust-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license
A team of diverse people doing a group photo
A team of diverse people doing a group photo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14915545/team-diverse-people-doing-group-photoView license
Jerry the Policeman (c. 1937) by Dorothy Harris
Jerry the Policeman (c. 1937) by Dorothy Harris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075470/jerry-the-policeman-c-1937-dorothy-harrisFree Image from public domain license
A team of diverse people doing a group photo
A team of diverse people doing a group photo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14913105/team-diverse-people-doing-group-photoView license
"Sambo" Hand Puppet (c. 1937) by Ruth Abrams
"Sambo" Hand Puppet (c. 1937) by Ruth Abrams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072814/sambo-hand-puppet-c-1937-ruth-abramsFree Image from public domain license