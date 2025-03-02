rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Quaker Cape (c. 1937) by Marie Alain
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolorpublic domainclothingpaintingsfashionphotoantique
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Cape (c. 1938) by Joseph L Boyd
Cape (c. 1938) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079074/cape-c-1938-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Branding Facebook post template, original art illustration from Virginia Berge, editable text and design
Branding Facebook post template, original art illustration from Virginia Berge, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23365765/image-art-watercolour-shirtView license
Collar (1935/1942) by Russell Madole
Collar (1935/1942) by Russell Madole
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059752/collar-19351942-russell-madoleFree Image from public domain license
Victorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059088/victorian-dress-editable-vintage-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bolero Jacket (c. 1937) by Syrena Swanson
Bolero Jacket (c. 1937) by Syrena Swanson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073057/bolero-jacket-c-1937-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain license
Walking shoes Instagram post template, editable text
Walking shoes Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894101/walking-shoes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Woman's Coat (c. 1939) by Dorothea Mierisch
Woman's Coat (c. 1939) by Dorothea Mierisch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085269/womans-coat-c-1939-dorothea-mierischFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion, editable Victorian accessory set, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage fashion, editable Victorian accessory set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059096/vintage-fashion-editable-victorian-accessory-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Challis Girl's Dress (c. 1937) by Max Fernekes
Challis Girl's Dress (c. 1937) by Max Fernekes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073587/challis-girls-dress-c-1937-max-fernekesFree Image from public domain license
Luxury collection Facebook post template, original art illustration by Syrena Swanson, editable design
Luxury collection Facebook post template, original art illustration by Syrena Swanson, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23569297/image-art-collage-vintageView license
Cape (c. 1938) by Melita Hofmann
Cape (c. 1938) by Melita Hofmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079067/cape-c-1938-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain license
Costume design course Instagram story template, editable text
Costume design course Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11552660/costume-design-course-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Child's Cape (c. 1937) by Gladys C Parker
Child's Cape (c. 1937) by Gladys C Parker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073637/childs-cape-c-1937-gladys-parkerFree Image from public domain license
New collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
New collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979480/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Baby's Cap (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
Baby's Cap (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072891/babys-cap-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Flea market poster template, editable text and design
Flea market poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498650/flea-market-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Doll's Dress (c. 1939) by Marie Alain
Doll's Dress (c. 1939) by Marie Alain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083317/dolls-dress-c-1939-marie-alainFree Image from public domain license
Shoes sale Instagram post template, editable text
Shoes sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894100/shoes-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Cape (c. 1941) by Edward Bashaw
Cape (c. 1941) by Edward Bashaw
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087433/cape-c-1941-edward-bashawFree Image from public domain license
Rococo art editable poster template, original art illustration from original art illustration
Rococo art editable poster template, original art illustration from original art illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23059398/image-golden-frame-angelView license
Waistcoat (1937) by Louis Maldarelli
Waistcoat (1937) by Louis Maldarelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077909/waistcoat-1937-louis-maldarelliFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Boy's Coat (c. 1937) by Marie Mitchell
Boy's Coat (c. 1937) by Marie Mitchell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073146/boys-coat-c-1937-marie-mitchellFree Image from public domain license
Women's vintage fashion, editable Victorian dress set, remixed by rawpixel
Women's vintage fashion, editable Victorian dress set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071496/womens-vintage-fashion-editable-victorian-dress-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Infant's Cape (c. 1938) by Florence Earl
Infant's Cape (c. 1938) by Florence Earl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080311/infants-cape-c-1938-florence-earlFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
"David and Goliath" Marionette (c. 1937) by Ruth Abrams
"David and Goliath" Marionette (c. 1937) by Ruth Abrams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072800/david-and-goliath-marionette-c-1937-ruth-abramsFree Image from public domain license
Bridal gowns, editable poster template
Bridal gowns, editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18129054/bridal-gowns-editable-poster-templateView license
Boy's Dress (c. 1937) by Nancy Crimi
Boy's Dress (c. 1937) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073147/boys-dress-c-1937-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Jacket (c. 1936) by Josephine C Romano
Jacket (c. 1936) by Josephine C Romano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066635/jacket-c-1936-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Woman's Shoes (c. 1939) by Marie Alain
Woman's Shoes (c. 1939) by Marie Alain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085252/womans-shoes-c-1939-marie-alainFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073687/childs-dress-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Gertrude Lemberg
Dress (c. 1937) by Gertrude Lemberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074541/dress-c-1937-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Cape (c. 1940) by Rosalia Lane
Cape (c. 1940) by Rosalia Lane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085516/cape-c-1940-rosalia-laneFree Image from public domain license