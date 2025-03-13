Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepatternsartwatercolorvintagefurnituredesignpublic domainfloralQuilt (c. 1937) by William HighOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 911 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3108 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView licenseApplique Quilt (c. 1937) by Suzanne Royhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072858/applique-quilt-c-1937-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain licenseVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseQuilt (c. 1937) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076676/quilt-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseHandmade for your home Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11619219/handmade-for-your-home-instagram-post-templateView licenseQuilt (c. 1936) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068148/quilt-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView licenseApplique Quilt (Friendship Quilt) (c. 1937) by Verna Tallmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072865/applique-quilt-friendship-quilt-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain licenseFree mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23045326/image-butterfly-rose-paperView licenseQuilt - "Double Star" (c. 1940) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086571/quilt-double-star-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView licenseMaterials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075815/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePepperberry Quilt (c. 1939) by Ralph Atkinsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084201/pepperberry-quilt-c-1939-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain licenseLove is love Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23055192/image-heart-flower-leavesView licenseQuilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacobhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087988/quilt-c-1941-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain licensePNG Vintage chair illustration transparent background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617291/png-vintage-chair-illustration-transparent-background-editable-designView licenseInfant's Quilt (Bed Covering) (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075332/infants-quilt-bed-covering-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView licensePatchwork Quilt (c. 1937) by Charlotte Winterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076279/patchwork-quilt-c-1937-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain licenseVintage furniture collection poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614847/vintage-furniture-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMaterials from Quilt (c. 1936) by Dorothy Postenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067122/materials-from-quilt-c-1936-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain licenseSummer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22978125/image-texture-flower-sunglassesView licensePieced and Quilted Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076380/pieced-and-quilted-coverlet-c-1937-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage chair collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623133/vintage-chair-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseQuilt (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076639/quilt-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseFloral patterned editable text inspired by William Morris 19th-century decorative patternshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17420204/font-pattern-vintage-william-morrisView licenseAfghan (detail) (c. 1937) by Ethel Douganhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072815/afghan-detail-c-1937-ethel-douganFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseQuilt - Oak Leaf (c. 1937) by Paul Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076689/quilt-oak-leaf-c-1937-paul-wardFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331578/png-aesthetic-blank-space-blueView licenseTextile from Quilt (c. 1937) by Millia Davenporthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077607/textile-from-quilt-c-1937-millia-davenportFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseQuilt (detail) - "Honeycomb Pattern" (c. 1937) by Mrs Goodwinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076670/quilt-detail-honeycomb-pattern-c-1937-mrs-goodwinFree Image from public domain licenseHappy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView licensePatchwork Quilt (c. 1937) by Gladys Phillipshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076275/patchwork-quilt-c-1937-gladys-phillipsFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346344/png-aesthetic-blank-space-blueView licenseBedspread (Detail of Center) (c. 1937) by Charlotte Winterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073000/bedspread-detail-center-c-1937-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050136/image-flower-leaves-treeView licenseInfant's Quilt (Detail) (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075326/infants-quilt-detail-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license