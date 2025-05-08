Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagebluekatherine hastingspatternartvintagedesignpublic domainillustrationQuilt (c. 1937) by Katherine HastingsOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1198 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3241 x 3247 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAntique poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11716192/antique-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMaterials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075815/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseAntique Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9806502/antique-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseMaterials from Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067090/materials-from-patchwork-quilt-c-1936-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseAntique social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11716195/antique-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseBedspread (Detail of Center) (c. 1937) by Charlotte Winterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073000/bedspread-detail-center-c-1937-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain licenseInstagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547026/instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseQuilt (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081197/quilt-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseAntique blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11716189/antique-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseInfant's Quilt (Bed Covering) (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075332/infants-quilt-bed-covering-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11279810/flea-market-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseQuilt - Oak Leaf (c. 1937) by Paul Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076689/quilt-oak-leaf-c-1937-paul-wardFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView licensePatchwork Quilt (c. 1937) by Elbert S Moweryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076273/patchwork-quilt-c-1937-elbert-moweryFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseMaterials from Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067095/materials-from-patchwork-quilt-c-1936-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseQuilt Patches (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081233/quilt-patches-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseQuilt Patches (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081214/quilt-patches-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseQuilt (c. 1939) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084366/quilt-c-1939-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseSauvignon blanc label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14563978/sauvignon-blanc-label-template-editable-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074081/coverlet-c-1937-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView licensePatchwork Quilt (c. 1937) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076251/patchwork-quilt-c-1937-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050136/image-flower-leaves-treeView licenseLace Scarf (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075620/lace-scarf-c-1937-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseLove is love Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23055192/image-heart-flower-leavesView licenseLinen Towel - Flower Design (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075702/linen-towel-flower-design-c-1937-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView licensePatchwork Quilt (c. 1937) by Charlotte Winterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076279/patchwork-quilt-c-1937-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese art poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730601/japanese-art-poster-template-editable-designView licensePatchwork Quilt (c. 1938) by Alois E Ulrichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080922/patchwork-quilt-c-1938-alois-ulrichFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817517/william-morrisView licenseQuilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacobhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087988/quilt-c-1941-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain licenseSummer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22978125/image-texture-flower-sunglassesView licenseSampler (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076853/sampler-c-1937-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePatchwork Quilt (c. 1937) by George V Vezolleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076254/patchwork-quilt-c-1937-george-vezollesFree Image from public domain license