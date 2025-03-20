rawpixel
Quilt (c. 1937) by Therkel Anderson
Green fabric textured background, block prints border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9327781/green-fabric-textured-background-block-prints-border-editable-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074054/coverlet-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Off-white fabric textured background, block prints border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9298567/off-white-fabric-textured-background-block-prints-border-editable-designView license
Applique Quilt (c. 1937) by Suzanne Roy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072858/applique-quilt-c-1937-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain license
Brown fabric textured desktop wallpaper, block prints border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331713/brown-fabric-textured-desktop-wallpaper-block-prints-border-editable-designView license
Quilt (c. 1936) by Therkel Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068143/quilt-c-1936-therkel-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Green fabric textured background, block prints border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9326507/green-fabric-textured-background-block-prints-border-editable-designView license
Quilt (c. 1936) by Therkel Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068155/quilt-c-1936-therkel-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Blue fabric textured background, block prints border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9327761/blue-fabric-textured-background-block-prints-border-editable-designView license
Pieced and Quilted Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076380/pieced-and-quilted-coverlet-c-1937-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain license
Green fabric textured desktop wallpaper, block prints border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331755/green-fabric-textured-desktop-wallpaper-block-prints-border-editable-designView license
Pieced and Quilted Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076379/pieced-and-quilted-coverlet-c-1937-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain license
Blue fabric textured background, block prints border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9270257/blue-fabric-textured-background-block-prints-border-editable-designView license
Coverlet - Section of Reverse Side (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074127/coverlet-section-reverse-side-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Black fabric textured background, block prints border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9298684/black-fabric-textured-background-block-prints-border-editable-designView license
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075829/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain license
Brown fabric textured background, block prints border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9298718/brown-fabric-textured-background-block-prints-border-editable-designView license
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075815/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Black fabric textured background, block prints border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9326542/black-fabric-textured-background-block-prints-border-editable-designView license
Linen Towel - Brown Border (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075708/linen-towel-brown-border-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Brown fabric textured background, block prints border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9327742/brown-fabric-textured-background-block-prints-border-editable-designView license
Bedspread (c. 1939) by Henry Granet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082653/bedspread-c-1939-henry-granetFree Image from public domain license
Black fabric textured desktop wallpaper, block prints border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331693/black-fabric-textured-desktop-wallpaper-block-prints-border-editable-designView license
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075832/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain license
Blue fabric textured desktop wallpaper, block prints border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331788/blue-fabric-textured-desktop-wallpaper-block-prints-border-editable-designView license
Quilt (c. 1937) by Isabelle De Strange
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076652/quilt-c-1937-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain license
Off-white fabric textured desktop wallpaper, block prints border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331659/png-abstract-background-blank-spaceView license
Bedspread (Detail of Center) (c. 1937) by Charlotte Winter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073000/bedspread-detail-center-c-1937-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain license
Black fabric textured iPhone wallpaper, block prints border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331692/black-fabric-textured-iphone-wallpaper-block-prints-border-editable-designView license
Dated Quilt (c. 1938) by Therkel Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079552/dated-quilt-c-1938-therkel-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Happy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView license
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by William McAuley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075153/handwoven-coverlet-c-1937-william-mcauleyFree Image from public domain license
Editable cushion pillow mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807548/editable-cushion-pillow-mockupView license
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070084/coverlet-c-1936-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Happy passover, Hanukkah Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599674/happy-passover-hanukkah-instagram-post-templateView license
Quilt - Log Cabin Pattern (c. 1936) by Magnus S Fossum
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068213/quilt-log-cabin-pattern-c-1936-magnus-fossumFree Image from public domain license
Green fabric textured iPhone wallpaper, block prints border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331757/green-fabric-textured-iphone-wallpaper-block-prints-border-editable-designView license
Kerchief (c. 1936) by Julie C Brush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066772/kerchief-c-1936-julie-brushFree Image from public domain license
Brown fabric textured iPhone wallpaper, block prints border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331715/brown-fabric-textured-iphone-wallpaper-block-prints-border-editable-designView license
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066404/hooked-rug-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license