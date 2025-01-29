Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imageantique quiltembroiderytextile pattern public domainvintage quiltpatternartvintagefloral patternQuilt (c. 1937) by Gladys PhillipsOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 894 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3053 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarStitchedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776546/stitchedView licensePatchwork Quilt (c. 1937) by Gladys Phillipshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076275/patchwork-quilt-c-1937-gladys-phillipsFree Image from public domain licenseSpa resort voucher template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23042950/image-flowers-pattern-william-morrisView licenseMaterials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Postenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075830/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain licensePatchwork quilt magic fonthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14813892/patchwork-quilt-magic-fontView licenseApplique Quilt (c. 1937) by Suzanne Royhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072858/applique-quilt-c-1937-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain licensePatchworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817543/patchworkView licenseQuilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacobhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087988/quilt-c-1941-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain licensePatchworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819445/patchworkView licenseQuilt Block (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076688/quilt-block-c-1937-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseStitchedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836723/stitchedView licenseQuilt - Oak Leaf (c. 1937) by Paul Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076689/quilt-oak-leaf-c-1937-paul-wardFree Image from public domain licensePatchworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816343/patchworkView licenseQuilt (c. 1939) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084366/quilt-c-1939-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseEmbroidery nature textile, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418881/embroidery-nature-textile-editable-design-element-setView licenseBed Hanging (Detail) (c. 1939) by Martha Elliothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082655/bed-hanging-detail-c-1939-martha-elliotFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979480/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseSampler (c. 1940) by Charles Roadmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086668/sampler-c-1940-charles-roadmanFree Image from public domain licenseFlower wreath hand embroidery, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418022/flower-wreath-hand-embroidery-editable-design-element-setView licenseQuilt - Tulip Pattern (c. 1939) by Fred Hassebrockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084380/quilt-tulip-pattern-c-1939-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract art blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714276/abstract-art-blog-banner-templateView licenseApplique Quilt (Friendship Quilt, or "Baltimo re Bride's Quilt") (c. 1942) by Mary Ann Burtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088456/image-patterns-art-watercolorFree Image from public domain licenseFlower wreath hand embroidery, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418218/flower-wreath-hand-embroidery-editable-design-element-setView licensePatchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Irene Schaeferhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067541/patchwork-quilt-c-1936-irene-schaeferFree Image from public domain licenseLike & subscribe Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062697/like-subscribe-facebook-post-templateView licenseQuilt (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081197/quilt-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView licenseQuilt (c. 1937) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076645/quilt-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView licenseApplique Quilt (Friendship Quilt) (c. 1937) by Verna Tallmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072865/applique-quilt-friendship-quilt-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFriendship Quilt (c. 1937) by Isabelle De Strangehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074979/friendship-quilt-c-1937-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain licenseFlower wreath hand embroidery, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418374/flower-wreath-hand-embroidery-editable-design-element-setView licensePieced and Quilted Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076380/pieced-and-quilted-coverlet-c-1937-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain licenseAsk me Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062587/ask-facebook-post-templateView licenseQuilt (c. 1936) by Therkel Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068144/quilt-c-1936-therkel-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602252/png-absence-art-nouveauView licenseInfant's Quilt (Bed Covering) (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075332/infants-quilt-bed-covering-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collection poster template, original art illustration from William Morris, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23103162/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseColcha (c. 1937) by Margery Parishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073947/colcha-c-1937-margery-parishFree Image from public domain license