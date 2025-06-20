rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Quilt (c. 1937) by Charles Bowman
Save
Edit Image
animalbirdpatternartwatercolourpublic domainblackboardpaintings
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView license
Quilt (c. 1938) by Paul Ward
Quilt (c. 1938) by Paul Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081198/quilt-c-1938-paul-wardFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Crewel Embroidery Valance (c. 1937) by Lawrence Peterson
Crewel Embroidery Valance (c. 1937) by Lawrence Peterson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074173/crewel-embroidery-valance-c-1937-lawrence-petersonFree Image from public domain license
Flying parrot editable design, community remix
Flying parrot editable design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13392663/flying-parrot-editable-design-community-remixView license
Glazed Chintz (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
Glazed Chintz (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075047/glazed-chintz-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Bird documentary poster template, editable watercolor design
Bird documentary poster template, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18274228/bird-documentary-poster-template-editable-watercolor-designView license
Sampler (c. 1941) by Charles Bowman
Sampler (c. 1941) by Charles Bowman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088036/sampler-c-1941-charles-bowmanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472085/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074061/coverlet-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage exotic bird illustration remix set
Editable vintage exotic bird illustration remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12728338/editable-vintage-exotic-bird-illustration-remix-setView license
Fractur (c. 1937) by Albert Levone
Fractur (c. 1937) by Albert Levone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074953/fractur-c-1937-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor png element, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10874973/flying-birds-watercolor-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Quilt (c. 1937) by Marie Alain
Quilt (c. 1937) by Marie Alain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076656/quilt-c-1937-marie-alainFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor blue jay bird illustration editable design, community remix
Watercolor blue jay bird illustration editable design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14858361/watercolor-blue-jay-bird-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView license
Coverlet (c. 1941) by Betty Jacob
Coverlet (c. 1941) by Betty Jacob
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087608/coverlet-c-1941-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891333/flying-birds-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Over Mantel Picture (c. 1939) by John Collins
Over Mantel Picture (c. 1939) by John Collins
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084092/over-mantel-picture-c-1939-john-collinsFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891283/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Lining of Baby's Hood (c. 1937) by Florence Earl
Lining of Baby's Hood (c. 1937) by Florence Earl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075704/lining-babys-hood-c-1937-florence-earlFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10875064/flying-birds-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Embroidered Footstool Cover (c. 1938) by Edward Unger
Embroidered Footstool Cover (c. 1938) by Edward Unger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079829/embroidered-footstool-cover-c-1938-edward-ungerFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10875169/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Crewel Embroidery (c. 1937) by Helen E Gilman
Crewel Embroidery (c. 1937) by Helen E Gilman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074174/crewel-embroidery-c-1937-helen-gilmanFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10194961/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Damask Coverlet (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
Damask Coverlet (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079545/damask-coverlet-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891365/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Pa. German Chest (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Chest (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076060/pa-german-chest-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Chintz (c. 1936) by George Loughridge
Chintz (c. 1936) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065022/chintz-c-1936-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203814/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Glazed Chintz (c. 1937) by Florence Stevenson
Glazed Chintz (c. 1937) by Florence Stevenson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075045/glazed-chintz-c-1937-florence-stevensonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10254089/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Martin Partyka
Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085106/wall-painting-c-1939-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage people remix
Vintage people remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803726/vintage-people-remixView license
Needlepoint and Beadwork Square (c. 1937) by Erwin Schwabe
Needlepoint and Beadwork Square (c. 1937) by Erwin Schwabe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075964/needlepoint-and-beadwork-square-c-1937-erwin-schwabeFree Image from public domain license
Chinese peacock, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Chinese peacock, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12716064/chinese-peacock-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wallpaper from Bandbox Cover (1937) by Charlotte Angus
Wallpaper from Bandbox Cover (1937) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078026/wallpaper-from-bandbox-cover-1937-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196546/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Friendship Pillow (1939) by Max Fernekes
Friendship Pillow (1939) by Max Fernekes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083614/friendship-pillow-1939-max-fernekesFree Image from public domain license