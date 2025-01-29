rawpixel
Quilt (c. 1937) by Isabelle De Strange
patternvintage textilepublic domain quiltfabricartwatercolorvintagedesign
Like & subscribe Facebook post template
Friendship Quilt (c. 1937) by Isabelle De Strange
Ask me Facebook post template
Kerchief (c. 1936) by Isabelle De Strange
Success quote template
Bedspread (c. 1936) by Isabelle De Strange
Journey quote template
Shawl (c. 1936) by Isabelle De Strange
Abstract art blog banner template
Shawl (c. 1936) by Isabelle De Strange
Psychology podcast blog banner template
Rug or Wall Hanging (c. 1937) by Isabelle De Strange
Be unicorn quote Instagram post template
Baby's Hood (c. 1937) by Isabelle De Strange
Inspirational quote Instagram post template
Tablecloth (c. 1936) by Isabelle De Strange
Patchwork
Glazed Chintz (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
Stitched
Handspun Bedspread (c. 1937) by Julie C Brush
Patchwork
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
Happy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Whirligig (c. 1937) by Isabelle De Strange
Patchwork quilt magic font
Bedspread (Detail of Center) (c. 1937) by Charlotte Winter
Patchwork
Quilt (c. 1936) by Isabelle De Strange
Throw blanket mockup, floral pattern design
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Fabric flag sign editable mockup
Piece of Handwoven Linen (c. 1937) by Daniel Fletcher
Stitched
Quilt - Oak Leaf (c. 1937) by Paul Ward
Patchwork
Infant's Quilt (Bed Covering) (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
Spa resort voucher template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Sampler (c. 1937) by Raymond Manupelli
Colorful quilted editable text design, creative font
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
